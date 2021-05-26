Covid vaccine news - live: Doctors urged to look for stroke signs after woman dies as next week ‘crucial’
Doctors are being urged to look out for signs of stroke in people receiving the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after three young patients were admitted to hospital and one died.
A team of medical experts warned doctors to look out for patients with ischaemic stroke within about one month of vaccination, though they stressed the chances of side effects after a vaccine were still extremely rare.
Earlier, Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said more people were being admitted to hospital in areas most affected by the Indian variant, with medical chiefs telling him this next week will be “crucial” for the health service.
EU seeks huge fine for AstraZeneca over coronavirus vaccine delays
The European Union has taken AstraZeneca to court, accusing the coronavirus vaccine producer of pushing back promised deliveries to the block in favour of other countries, including Britain.
A lawyer for the EU asked a judge in Belgian court to impose a huge fine on AstraZeneca. The bloc is seeking 10 euros per dose for each day of delay on top of 10m euros (£8.6m) in penalties for breach of contract, the lawyer said.
AstraZeneca‘s contract signed with the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, on behalf of member states foresaw an initial 300 million doses for distribution among all 27 countries, with an option for a further 100 million.
The doses were expected to be delivered throughout 2021. But only 30 million were sent during the first quarter.
Deliveries have increased slightly since then but, according to the European Commission, the company is set to provide only 70 million doses in the second quarter. It had promised 180 million.
Next week ‘crucial’ for NHS as hospital admissions rise
Medical chiefs have said the next week will be “crucial” for hospitals on the frontline of the coronavirus crisis as pressure builds with rising admissions.
Chris Hopson, chief executive of the NHS Providers organisation, said hospital executives were watching closesly as the rate of admissions was “ticking up”.
He told Times Radio: “Talking to a group of chief executives over the last few days in the areas that are most affected by the variant that originated in India, what we’re hearing is that hospitalisations are increasing, but they’re not increasing precipitously.
“So let’s just give you an example, one chief executive I spoke to said they had 20 hospitalisations last week, they’ve got 40 hospitalisations this week, they’re expecting 60 hospitalisations next week, but this was in a hospital that in January and February was trying to deal with 150 Covid-19 patients.
“So that gives you that sense of the fact that the hospitalisation rate is ticking up, but it’s certainly not at the levels that we saw in January and February when, as we know, the NHS in certain places was under real pressure.”
Doctors urged to look for signs of stroke after young patient dies following AstraZeneca vaccine
Doctors are being urged to look out for signs of stroke in people receiving the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine after a young woman in her 30s suffered a blood clot and died.
Another woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s suffered clots in their large arteries, but experts have stressed the chances of developing side effects after a vaccine are still rare.
A team from medical organisations including the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery at University College London (UCL) Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust warned doctors should look out for patients with ischaemic stroke within about one month of vaccination.
Doctors urged to look for signs of stroke after young patient dies following AstraZeneca vaccine
Experts stress chances of developing stroke still extremely small
Travel guidance in England’s eight coronavirus hotspots is being changed after a public backlash, the Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) has confirmed.
The health ministry said the wording would be amended so that it is clear that the latest recommendations are only advisory.
The government had said people should “avoid travelling in and out of affected areas unless it is essential” but a DHSC spokesperson yesterday said this phrasing will be updated to “make it clearer we are not imposing local restrictions”.
The new guidance covers Bedford, Blackburn with Darwen, Bolton, Burnley, Kirklees, Leicester, Hounslow and North Tyneside.
Three-quarters of adults have Covid antibodies, ONS data suggests
More than three-quarters of adults in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are estimated to have antibodies for the virus which causes Covid-19, according to new figures.
New figures from the Office for National Statistics suggest that 75.9 per cent of adults in England would have tested positive for antibodies by the week beginning 3 May.
An estimated 76.6 per cent of adults in Wales and 75 per cent in Northern Ireland are estimated to have antibodies.
The figure was lower Scotland, at 68.6 per cent.
The presence of Covid-19 antibodies implies someone has previously been infected with the virus or has been vaccinated.
What have we learned from Cummings so far?
Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson’s firebrand former chief adviser, has been giving evidence to MPs on the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here is a round-up of the most significant revelations so far:
- Boris Johnson thought Covid was a scare story and wanted to be injected with virus live on TV to play down fears
- Mr Cummings thinks Boris Johnson is "completely out of his depth' as prime minister
- He thinks Matt Hancock, the health secretary, should have been fired for "at least 15 to 20 things" including lying "on multiple occasions"
- He wanted a lockdown on 12 March – nearly two weeks before it actually happened – and the day later a high-ranking official said: “There is no plan. We are completely f*****."
- Government “failed” the public on pandemic, Mr Cummings said as he opened with an apology for his part in the strategy
Taiwan accuses China of blocking Covid-19 vaccine deal
Taiwan directly accused China of blocking a deal with Pfizer vaccine producers.
Officials in Taipei have ordered millions of jabs from from AstraZeneca and Moderna, but have only received slightly more than 700,000 to date, and has only been able to vaccinate about 1 per cent of its population as cases surge.
In comments at a meeting of Taiwan's ruling Democratic Progressive Party, President Tsai Ing-wen said in a meeting of Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party that orders for the AstraZeneca and Moderna shots had been "smoothly" booked.
"As for Germany's BioNTech, we were close to completing the contract with the original German plant, but because of China's intervention, up to now there's been no way to complete it," she said.
Taiwan has previously said it had been unable to sign a final contract with Germany’s BioNTech SE, but it had only implied that Chinese pressure was to blame.
China has denied trying to block vaccines for Taiwan and has offered to provide them itself to the island as a gesture of goodwill.
WHO: India Covid-19 variant now in 53 territories
The Indian variant of coronavirus has now spread to at least 53 territories around the globe, a World Health Organisation report said.
Amid a global decline in cases of around 14 per cent, the more virulent B.1.617 variant was found officialy reported in 53 territories, with unofficial sources putting the total at 60.
The report found other variants had also spread, with the UK variant now in 149 territories and the South African variant in 102.
“Despite a declining global trend over the past four weeks, incidence of Covid-19 cases and deaths remain high, and substantial increases have been observed in many countries throughout the world,” the report said.
Boris Johnson offered to be injected with Covid on TV and called virus ‘kung flu’, report suggests
Boris Johnson reportedly offered to be injected with Covid live on television to reassure the public and “show it’s nothing to be scared of” — before he contracted the virus and was hospitalised.
The extraordinary claim came ahead of Dominic Cummings appearance before a Commons committee on the government’s handling of the pandemic.
Boris Johnson offered to be injected with Covid and called virus 'kung flu', report suggests
Claim comes ahead of Dominic Cummings’ appearance at Commons inquiry
