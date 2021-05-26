✕ Close Coronavirus in numbers

Doctors are being urged to look out for signs of stroke in people receiving the Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine after three young patients were admitted to hospital and one died.

A team of medical experts warned doctors to look out for patients with ischaemic stroke within about one month of vaccination, though they stressed the chances of side effects after a vaccine were still extremely rare.

Earlier, Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, said more people were being admitted to hospital in areas most affected by the Indian variant, with medical chiefs telling him this next week will be “crucial” for the health service.