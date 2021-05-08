✕ Close Watch live as Grant Shapps announces green list countries

Travel firms are urging the government to expand the number of countries on its green list for quarantine-free travel. Just 12 destinations are on the list, including Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel, and not all of them are accepting international visitors.

Trade group Airlines UK said that the government must make “major additions” to the list, which comes into effect on 17 May, in coming weeks. Chief executive Tim Alderslade said: “This is a missed opportunity and, with so few countries making it on to the green list, represents a reopening of air travel in name only.”

EasyJet boss Johan Lundgren said that the lack of European destinations on the list is “not justified by the data or the science”, while British Airways boss Sean Doyle called the move “disappointing”. Transport secretary Grant Shapps said that the steps the government are taking to resume international travel are “necessarily cautious”.

Meanwhile, the outgoing chief of the UK’s vaccine task force has said that he doesn’t believe Covid-19 will be circulating the country in summer. Clive Dix told The Telegraph: “We’ll have probably protected the population from all the variants that are known. ... We’ll be safe over the coming winter.”

