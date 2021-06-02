✕ Close Coronavirus in numbers

The UK has reported zero new daily coronavirus deaths for the first time in almost a year, fuelling hopes of remaining lockdown restrictions being lifted on 21 June.

Tuesday marked the first time no fatalities within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 were reported since 30 July last year.

The UK is also on the brink of reaching the milestone of three-quarters of adults receiving their first Covid-19 vaccine.

Latest government data suggests that so far, more than 39.4 million people have received their first dose – equating to 74.9 per cent of adults.

In a speech on Wednesday, health secretary Matt Hancock will say the government “backed lots of horses” and invested “at risk” in different projects as it began work on a Covid jab before the first case arrived in the UK.

His comments come amid continuing debate over whether the final stages of unlocking restrictions in England can go ahead later this month due to concerns over the spread of the Indian variant.