Coronavirus news – live: ‘Early signs’ of rise in UK Covid cases, as vaccines offered to people aged 32 and 33
Follow the latest updates and statistics from the pandemic
Covid-19 cases appeared to rise in the UK last week but overall infection levels remained at a low level, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
The percentage of people testing positive in England showed “early signs of a potential increase”, the ONS said on Friday. While the coronavirus reproduction number, or R value, rose slightly to between 0.9 to 1.1 – up from between 0.8 and 1 last week, the latest government figures showed.
Concerns remain that the rise in infections is likely fuelled by the spread of the so-called Indian variant.
It comes as England’s vaccination rollout is extended to people aged 32 and 33. All 33-year-olds will start receiving texts on Saturday morning allowing them to book vaccine slots before 32-year-olds can do the same from Monday. This age group – like all under-40s – will not have the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine because of its link to rare blood clots.
Read more:
Germany to ban Britons over variant concerns
Anyone living in Britain will soon be barred from travelling to Germany after the country’s Public Health Institute designated the UK as a virus variant area of concern.
From midnight on Sunday, people travelling to Germany from Great Britain and Northern Ireland may only enter the country if they are a German citizen or resident.
Spouses and children under 18 of a German citizen or resident can also enter, as long as they are travelling together.
Those with an urgent humanitarian reason, such as an immediate family bereavement, are also able to enter. However, anyone entering the country from the UK must quarantine for two weeks on arrival, even if they test negative for coronavirus.
The move comes after Spain lifted travel restrictions on British visitors, with the country’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez saying Spain will be “delighted, extremely delighted” to receive British tourists again.
Germany and Spain are both on the UK government’s amber list, meaning travellers must quarantine at home for 10 days and take a pre-departure test and two post-arrival tests.
Covid vaccinations extended to 32 and 33-year-olds
England’s vaccination rollout has been extended to people aged 32 and 33, the NHS has said, while also estimating that more than 50 million coronavirus doses will have been given by Saturday.
This is the equivalent to over 40 per cent of the country’s adult population. Of the 49,682,934 jabs administered so far, 18,328,096 of them have been second doses.
The latest age group to receive jabs - like all under-40s - will not be offered the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine because of its link to rare blood clots, writes Rory Sullivan.
Covid vaccinations extended to people aged 32 and 33
NHS England expects to have administered 50 million vaccine doses by Saturday
‘Early signs of increase’ in UK Covid cases – data
Cases of coronavirus were on the up in the UK last week, according to the latest official data.
The percentage of people testing positive in England showed “early signs of a potential increase”, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday.
For the week ending 15 May, the ONS estimated that 49,000 people in the community had Covid-19 in England, equating to around 1 in 1,110 people. That was up from an estimated 40,800 people – or 1 in 1,340 – for the week ending 14 May.
My colleagues Liam James and Matt Mathers have the full report:
‘Potential early signs of increase’ in UK Covid cases, data shows
Overall infections remain at low level despite fears India variant could fuel new surge
Hello, and welcome to The Independent’s rolling coverage of the pandemic.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies