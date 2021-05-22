✕ Close UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures

Covid-19 cases appeared to rise in the UK last week but overall infection levels remained at a low level, according to the latest data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The percentage of people testing positive in England showed “early signs of a potential increase”, the ONS said on Friday. While the coronavirus reproduction number, or R value, rose slightly to between 0.9 to 1.1 – up from between 0.8 and 1 last week, the latest government figures showed.

Concerns remain that the rise in infections is likely fuelled by the spread of the so-called Indian variant.

It comes as England’s vaccination rollout is extended to people aged 32 and 33. All 33-year-olds will start receiving texts on Saturday morning allowing them to book vaccine slots before 32-year-olds can do the same from Monday. This age group – like all under-40s – will not have the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine because of its link to rare blood clots.

