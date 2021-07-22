✕ Close UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said ministers were monitoring the so-called “pingdemic” which has seen hundreds of thousands of workers self-isolate due to close contact with a Covid case.

Retailers have warned they are under “increasing pressure” to keep shelves fully-stocked, as they called for in-store staff and suppliers to be allowed to work even if they get an alert from the NHS app.

It came as an epidemiologist behind the ZOE Covid symptoms study suggested that the app may no longer be useful and should potentially be stopped.

Professor Tim Spector told Sky News that employers should still tell staff to stay at home if they have cold-like symptoms, but added: “I don't think the app saying that someone might have passed them by in a supermarket is actually that useful anymore in the current state of the pandemic.”