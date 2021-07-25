✕ Close UK Covid-19 vaccinations: Latest figures

Bereaved families have hit out angrily at the health secretary, Sajid Javid, over his “deeply insensitive” suggestion that the public should not “cower” from coronavirus, which he wrote after making a “full recovery” from a “very mild” bout of Covid-19.

“Not only are they hurtful to bereaved families, implying our loved ones were too cowardly to fight the virus, but they insult all those still doing their best to protect others from the devastation this horrific virus can bring,” said Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice co-founder Jo Goodman.

It came as NHS executive warned hospitals are experiencing a “perfect storm”, as rising Covid hospitalisations and record-breaking demand for A&E collide with holiday season, amid warnings of a summer of venue closures, travel disruption and food supply woes as a result of worker shortages caused by the so-called “pingdemic”. The British Medical Association blamed the government for allowing cases to “skyrocket”.

And MPs cautioning that taxpayers will be spending money on the pandemic for decades to come warned that the government is still spending millions on unusable personal protective equipment (PPE), with some 7 per cent of items failing quality checks – totalling more than 2.1 billion wasted purchases.