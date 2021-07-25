Covid news - live: Javid offends bereaved families with ‘deeply insensitive’ claim about ‘cowering’ from virus
Bereaved families have hit out angrily at the health secretary, Sajid Javid, over his “deeply insensitive” suggestion that the public should not “cower” from coronavirus, which he wrote after making a “full recovery” from a “very mild” bout of Covid-19.
“Not only are they hurtful to bereaved families, implying our loved ones were too cowardly to fight the virus, but they insult all those still doing their best to protect others from the devastation this horrific virus can bring,” said Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice co-founder Jo Goodman.
It came as NHS executive warned hospitals are experiencing a “perfect storm”, as rising Covid hospitalisations and record-breaking demand for A&E collide with holiday season, amid warnings of a summer of venue closures, travel disruption and food supply woes as a result of worker shortages caused by the so-called “pingdemic”. The British Medical Association blamed the government for allowing cases to “skyrocket”.
And MPs cautioning that taxpayers will be spending money on the pandemic for decades to come warned that the government is still spending millions on unusable personal protective equipment (PPE), with some 7 per cent of items failing quality checks – totalling more than 2.1 billion wasted purchases.
Sajid Javid's tweet about “cowering” from the virus was “outrageous” while thousands remain in hospital, said Lib Dem health spokeswoman Munira Wilson.
“His careless words have insulted every man, woman and child who has followed the rules and stayed at home to protect others,” she said in a statement.
“He owes them all, especially the millions who are shielding, an apology.”
An influential committee of MPs has warned that the government is wasting vast amounts of money PPE that is still “not fit for purpose” a year and a half into the pandemic, our policy correspondent Jon Stone reports.
Official figures show nearly 7 per cent of all items purchased by the health department have failed quality checks while ministers are spending £6.7m every week to keep it stored.
An eye-watering 2.1 billion items have already been found unsuitable for use in medical settings and 10,000 shipping containers are still to be unpacked.
Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals chief executive Dame Jackie Daniel told staff on Friday that severe demands were “affecting every part of the trust”, which was facing “exceptional pressures”.
“We are going through the ‘perfect storm’ of high numbers of Covid patients in hospital, high Covid infections in the community, which is affecting staff and our families, unprecedented levels of urgent and emergency demand and peak holiday season, all of which comes after 18 months of exhausting work.”
And with several hospitals last year coming close to a collapse in their oxygen supply because the building pipes could not physically deliver the amount of gas needed by patients, clinicians at Barnsley Hospital were urged to be vigilant as oxygen usage “was still relatively high”.
NHS executives have warned that hospitals are experiencing a “perfect storm” as Covid hospitalisations, high infection rates and record-breaking demand for A&E collide with the holiday season, our health correspondent Shaun Lintern reports.
Across England, admissions to hospital for patients with Covid have risen by more than 30 per cent over the past week with hospitals now being told by NHS England to prepare for a difficult period ahead as the summer crisis worsens.
New Covid wards have been opened and operations cancelled across the country as the healthcare system buckles under the crisis. But hospital leaders say the start of the summer holidays – already a peak season for emergencies – could prompt a fresh wave of pressure.
In our leading story this morning, the new health secretary Sajid Javid has stoked hurt with his suggestion that the public should “learn to live with, not cower from, this virus”.
Jo Goodman, the co-founder of Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, said Mr Javid’s comments “are deeply insensitive on a number of levels”.
“Not only are they hurtful to bereaved families, implying our loved ones were too cowardly to fight the virus, but they insult all those still doing their best to protect others from the devastation this horrific virus can bring,” she added.
“Words matter and the flippancy and carelessness of this comment has caused deep hurt and further muddied the waters of the Government’s dangerously mixed messaging.”
