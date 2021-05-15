Covid news - live: Indian variant puts end of lockdown in jeopardy, PM says amid warning over Monday easing
Boris Johnson has warned that the Indian coronavirus variant has created the “risk of disruption and delay”, plunging his government’s plans to end the lockdown on 21 June in jeopardy.
The variant is poised to replace the Kent variant – which drove the devastating surge in infections after Christmas – as the most common in the UK, England’s top medic Professor Chris Whitty said at a Downing Street briefing on Friday evening.
Despite the stark change of tone, the prime minister said step 3 of his roadmap would still go ahead in England on Monday, permitting pubs and restaurants to serve customers indoors and families to hug.
However, in minutes published moments after Friday’s briefing, scientists on the government’s Sage advisory group warned of the “realistic possibility” that the India variant could be up to 50 per cent more transmissible – in which case Monday’s easing could “lead to a substantial resurgence of hospitalisations (similar to, or larger than, previous peaks)”.
The race between the spread of coronavirus and the vaccination rollout has “intensified”, following rising numbers of the Indian variant, said Sir Mark Walport, a member of the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage).
“I think the prime minister is right to be very concerned with what's going on," he told BBC Breakfast.
“The race between the virus and the vaccination has just intensified and there is a high degree of scientific confidence that this new variant is up to 50 per cent more transmissible than the previous B117 variant.
“So, if you like, the knife edge on which the race sits has just sharpened.”
Government urged not to return to tiered lockdowns that ‘harm poorest in society’
The government has been warned against implementing tiered restrictions across England to tackle the Indian coronavirus variant by experts who say such measures penalise the poorest communities.
Amid rumours that ministers are once more considering localised lockdowns to allow the reopening to continue in unaffected areas, Boris Johnson warned on Friday that the country faces “hard choices” if evidence of the India variant’s increased transmissibility continues to grow, saying: “There is a range of things we could do, we are ruling nothing out.”.
Mike Hawking, head of policy at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, said past attempts to contain localised hotspots, which were largely focused in England’s more deprived cities and towns, “weren’t necessarily successful in suppressing the spread of the virus”, and believes tiered restrictions would force targeted communities and their local populations further into economic hardship.
Our science correspondent Samuel Lovett has the details here:
BMA urges government to be willing to ‘apply the brakes' over Monday’s lockdown easing
The British Medical Association has urged the government to approach Monday’s lockdown easing with the “utmost caution”, warning it must be willing to “apply the brakes” if necessary.
Citing new variants and the way yet to go in the vaccine rollout, the doctors’ union’s public health medicine committee co-chair Dr Richard Jarvis said: “It is a real worry that when further measures lift on the 17 May, the majority of younger people, who are often highly socially mobile and could therefore be most at risk of a more infectious strain, are not yet vaccinated.
“Despite having the highest rates of positive tests throughout the pandemic, they will now be able to mix in larger groups in hospitality venues without many of the mitigations that have helped to push infection rates lower and lower since the start of the year.”
Warning that using lateral flow tests to enable mass events and social contact “is by no means a green light for normal behaviour”, he added: “While the public and businesses can take precautions to keep themselves as safe possible, it is the government which is steering the ship and must stand by its ‘cautious approach'.”
“To ensure we do not undo all the hard work and sacrifice of the previous lockdown, the government must continue to monitor the situation with extreme vigilance and have the willingness to act quickly and apply the brakes if needed to prevent the situation getting out of control for a third time,” Dr Jarvis said.
JCVI chief defends prioritising second vaccine jabs over extending rollout to younger recipients
The deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has defended its approach of bringing forward second jabs rather than speeding up the rollout to younger people, as announced by Boris Johnson yesterday evening.
Amid calls from local leaders in Covid hotspots to roll out the vaccine to all adults, Professor Anthony Harnden said that targeting more vulnerable people with full immunity is a “better strategy”.
“The reason we think this is if we immunise 18-29 year olds, for instance, in these areas we'll be taking vaccines from somebody else in the country,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
“The vaccines may be less effective against transmission and immunity takes a number of weeks to develop, so it's not a very good strategy for preventing transmission, what we want is to prevent disease.
“From a vaccination strategy it just won't help mass-vaccinating a number of young people at the expense of older people who haven't been vaccinated.”
Health minister says government ‘keeping everything under review’ over Monday’s lockdown easing
Asked on BBC Breakfast about the decision to press ahead with restriction easing on Monday, despite rising cases of the Indian variant, health minister Edward Argar said the government was “keeping everything under review”.
Speaking after government scientists said it was a “realistic possibility” that the new variant could be up to 50 per cent more transmissible, he said: “We don't know how much more transmissible it is yet. All the evidence so far suggests there is no evidence of increased severity of illness or that it evades the vaccine.
“So, at the moment, on the basis of the evidence we are doing the right thing, coolly, calmly continuing with Monday, but keeping everything under review.”
Indian variant will become dominant strain in UK, Chris Whitty says
“We expect over time this variant will overtake and come to dominate in the UK” in the same way the Kent strain did, England’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty told yesterday’s Downing Street press conference.
The variant is “quite widely seeded in a number of parts of England and indeed elsewhere in parts of the four nations of the United Kingdom”, he said – with it having been found in at least 15 areas of England.
Our Whitehall editor Kate Devlin has the full story here:
Sage advisers warn of threat potentially posed by easing restrictions on Monday
Minutes after Boris Johnson’s press briefing last night, minutes from a meeting on Thursday of the government’s Scientific Advisories Group for Emergencies were published.
They warned that, if the Indian variant proves to be 40 to 50 per cent more transmissible than the Kent variant – which they dubbed a “realistic possibility”, then “it is likely” that Monday’s planned easing of restrictions “would lead to a substantial resurgence of hospitalisations (similar to, or larger than, previous peaks)”.
“Progressing with both Steps 3 and 4 at the earliest dates could lead to a much larger peak,” the scientists said.
End of lockdown on a knife-edge as PM warns of ‘disruption and delay’ from surge of Indian Covid variant
In a sharp U-turn on Friday evening – four days after telling the public the end is in sight – Boris Johnson served notice that, if the India strain proves to be far more infectious, he will hit the brakes on his plans to reopen England on 21 June.
Our deputy political editor Rob Merrick has the details from yesterday’s Downing Street briefing here:
Good morning, we’ll be using this liveblog to give you live updates on the coronavirus pandemic as we get them.
