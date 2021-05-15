✕ Close Boris Johnson warns India variant could delay 21 June stage of lockdown exit plan

Boris Johnson has warned that the Indian coronavirus variant has created the “risk of disruption and delay”, plunging his government’s plans to end the lockdown on 21 June in jeopardy.

The variant is poised to replace the Kent variant – which drove the devastating surge in infections after Christmas – as the most common in the UK, England’s top medic Professor Chris Whitty said at a Downing Street briefing on Friday evening.

Despite the stark change of tone, the prime minister said step 3 of his roadmap would still go ahead in England on Monday, permitting pubs and restaurants to serve customers indoors and families to hug.

However, in minutes published moments after Friday’s briefing, scientists on the government’s Sage advisory group warned of the “realistic possibility” that the India variant could be up to 50 per cent more transmissible – in which case Monday’s easing could “lead to a substantial resurgence of hospitalisations (similar to, or larger than, previous peaks)”.

