Zahawi says five days of testing could mean no self-isolation

Boris Johnson is expected to confirm his decision to abandon nearly all coronavirus restrictions in England after 19 July – while cautioning that his government’s plans “must come with a warning”.

Having notably dropped claims that such a move is “irreversible”, the prime minister will reportedly use a Monday press conference to remind the nation that “caution is absolutely vital, and we must all take responsibility so we don't undo our progress”.

Meanwhile, The Independent understands that the test and trace service is “panicking” as it scrambles to fill thousands of vacant contact-tracing positions ahead of a summer wave feared to result in 3,000 hospitalisations a day, with private firms Serco and Sitel asked to recruit up to 7,000 new call centre staff with no clinical training and on substantially cheaper rates than those made redundant en masse in May.

