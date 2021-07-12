Covid news – live: Boris Johnson set to confirm 19 July unlocking but warn ‘pandemic not over yet’
Boris Johnson is expected to confirm his decision to abandon nearly all coronavirus restrictions in England after 19 July – while cautioning that his government’s plans “must come with a warning”.
Having notably dropped claims that such a move is “irreversible”, the prime minister will reportedly use a Monday press conference to remind the nation that “caution is absolutely vital, and we must all take responsibility so we don't undo our progress”.
Meanwhile, The Independent understands that the test and trace service is “panicking” as it scrambles to fill thousands of vacant contact-tracing positions ahead of a summer wave feared to result in 3,000 hospitalisations a day, with private firms Serco and Sitel asked to recruit up to 7,000 new call centre staff with no clinical training and on substantially cheaper rates than those made redundant en masse in May.
Summer wave could bring 3,000 daily hospitalisations, PHE official says
No one can “ringingly endorse” Boris Johnson’s decision to lift all coronavirus restrictions and the country should be braced for them to return at short notice if hospital admissions rise too sharply, a Public Health England epidemiologist has reportedly said.
According to The Times, Susan Hopkins said it was “possible” that the scenario of 100,000 daily cases referenced by the health secretary last week could result in 3,000 hospital admissions a day soon afterwards.
“But really it will depend on the behaviour that we as individuals and the population overall, do,” Ms Hopkins said, adding that January's peak of 4,000 admissions a day was “three doubling times away from where we are now, and that it was six to eight weeks potentially, unless things change, and unless we keep the transmission rate down”.
Our political correspondent Ashley Cowburn has more details on Boris Johnson’s press conference later today.
He reports that vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Sunday that he was “confident” the government could press ahead with stage four of the roadmap – despite conceding it is possible that daily hospital admissions could peak in their thousands.
Mr Zahawi had also signalled a stark shift in tone as he said that new guidance would be published today, with the public “expected” to wear face coverings in indoor enclosed places, such as public transport.
Johnson to confirm whether Covid rules will end on 19 July
‘ Caution is absolutely vital’ says PM
‘Caution is absolutely vital,’ Boris Johnson says ahead of press conference
Boris Johnson is set to sound a note of caution as he confirms his decision to abandon nearly all coronavirus restrictions on 19 July at a press conference later today.
“We are tantalisingly close to the final milestone in our road map out of lockdown, but the plan to restore our freedoms must come with a warning,” the prime minister said.
“While the phenomenal vaccine rollout has offered every adult some protection against the virus, and the crucial link between cases, hospitalisations and deaths is weakened, the global pandemic is not over yet.
“Cases will rise as we unlock, so as we confirm our plans today, our message will be clear. Caution is absolutely vital, and we must all take responsibility so we don't undo our progress, ensuring we continue to protect our NHS.”
