Covid news – live: UK sees highest daily death toll in six months as Scotland to bring in vaccine passport
Follow below for all the latest Covid updates from the UK and elsewhere
Related video: EU says 70% of citizens vaccinated
A new coronavirus strain, named Mu, has been designated a variant of interest by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Mu, or B.1.621, was first identified in Colombia and cases have been recorded in South America and Europe.
The WHO's weekly bulletin on the pandemic said the variant has mutations suggesting it could be more resistant to vaccines, as was the case with Beta, but that more studies would be needed to examine this further.
Elsewhere, the government’s expert advisers on vaccination are resisting intense political pressure to give the go-ahead for Covid jabs for all Britain’s teenagers because of fears it could disrupt the programme of boosters for vulnerable older people, The Independent has learnt.
A person close to the JCVI said there is “a need to consider how to prioritise boosters for vulnerable groups and a campaign for that, along with getting people to have their second doses before trying to launch a schools programme”.
- Covid vaccines for teens ‘being held back out of fear of disrupting boosters for elderly’
- Former CIA officer and conspiracy theorist who called pandemic a hoax dies of Covid
- Unmasked and unvaccinated teacher infects half her class and some family members, says CDC
- Teachers and students brace for new Covid spikes and ‘inevitable’ disruption as school returns
Vax passport turns France into vaccination ‘leader’ – report
France has seen more people get vaccinated after the country enforced the use of vaccine passports.
State-owned news outlet France 24 claims that the Covid health pass needed for entry to restaurants, bars, gyms or museums has “helped turn the country, once a vaccine laggard, into a leader”.
The report also claims that the country now has a higher vaccination rate than the UK – referring to data showing the numberd of people who have had one vaccine dose.
Statistics show that at least 72.2 per cent of French people have had one dose, and 59.7 per cent have had both doses.
In the UK, 72.1 per cent of adults of people have had one dose. But a larger proportion of British people, 64.2 per cent, have had both doses compared to French people – according to latest figures from Our World in Data.
France 24 states that the introduction of vaccine passports has boosted President Emmanuel Macron’s popularity ahead of presidential elections next year – despite some protests against the health pass.
Between 64-77 per cent of people in France support the pass, while confidence in the government’s handling of the health crisis is at its highest level since the pandemic began, France 24 reported citing recent surveys by the Elabe group.
Vaccine passports would ‘cripple nightlife industry'
Nightlife business owners say they are “disappointed” with Downing Street’s plans to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs from the end of this month.
They warned that the requirement to show a vaccine passport would see a spike in the number of house parties and embroil nightclubs in discrimination cases.
Sacha Lord, night-time economy adviser for Greater Manchester and co-founder of Manchester’s Parklife festival, said: “The measures will cause enormous disruption to an already struggling industry.”
Michael Kill, chief executive of the Night Time Industries Association, said he believes the plans will “cripple the industry” and could lead to clubs facing discrimination cases as well as staffing and supply chain shortages.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said today that the Scottish Government was planning to introduce vaccine passports for entry to nightclubs and larger live events later this month, subject to Scottish Parliament approval.
UK Covid-related death toll highest in six months
The UK has recorded 207 new Covid-19 related deaths and 35,693 new cases.
The new death toll, of people who had died within 28 days of testing positive, is the highest number since March.
The UK total is 132,742.
Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 157,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
The new daily figures come following a bank holiday weekend when there is usually a lag in reporting deaths and cases.
Andy Gregory reports
UK sees highest daily number of Covid deaths for six months
The UK’s coronavirus death toll has risen by 207 – the highest number of fatalities reported for six months.
Scotland plans to bring in vaccine passports for events
The Scottish Government plans to introduce vaccine passports for entry to nightclubs and larger live events.
The plans would come into force later this month, subject to Scottish Parliament approval, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs.
People who are fully vaccinated will be able to request a paper copy of their vaccination certificate or – from Friday – will be able to request a QR code to prove they have received both doses, she said.
Scotland’s increased Covid spread ‘extremely concerning’
Nicola Sturgeon has said the increasing spread of coronavirus in Scotland is “extremely concerning”.
She told MSPs the number of new cases is 80 per cent higher than last week and five times higher than four weeks ago.
The First Minister suggested a rise in infections had been expected, in part due to the return of schools.
She said: “Despite expecting to see some increase in cases, the scale of the increase in recent weeks has been extremely concerning.
“There is no doubt that this underlines the fact that the Delta variant is significantly more transmissible than previous strains.”
Ms Sturgeon said she hopes scientists recommend vaccinating all 12 to 15-year-olds.
She revealed “almost exactly half” of 16 and 17-year-olds have had a first dose of coronavirus vaccine, along with 74 per cent of 18 to 29-year-olds.
NHS board looks to recruit volunteers to help Covid hit families
One of Scotland’s largest hospitals has appealed for volunteers to help Covid-19 patients connect with their families.
Amid a surge in cases of the virus in Scotland, Glasgow Royal Infirmary has reintroduced essential visiting only in its older nightingale wards, which have open accommodation for patients.
NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said the layout in these wards makes social distancing and the separation of patients and visitors more challenging.
The health board has introduced a Give and Go service that provides visitors a place where they can leave fresh clothes or other essential items for their loved ones in the wards.
Louise Colquhoun, volunteer service manager at NHSGGC, said: “While we are sorry to see some restrictions on hospital visiting being re-introduced at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, we’re delighted that our volunteers are ready, once again, to step up to provide a lifeline connection for patients and their loved ones.
“We are still looking to recruit more volunteers to join the team and we would welcome applications from outgoing, friendly people who want to help others during a difficult and unprecedented time.
“You only need to commit to three hours per week and you will be warmly welcomed on to our Give and Go family at GRI.”
1 in 7 Covid-positive children have symptoms 15 weeks on, study finds
As many as one in seven children who get coronavirus could have symptoms almost four months later, according to the world's largest study on long Covid in children.
People who tested positive were twice as likely to report three or more symptoms 15 weeks later than those who tested negative, research led by University College London and Public Health England found.
Lead author Professor Sir Terence Stephenson said he feels "reassured" by the data, which he said shows it is "nowhere near what people thought in the worst-case scenario".
The researchers said their findings will be presented to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) - which has yet to give a decision on extending the Covid jabs rollout to all 12 to 15-year-olds.
The research looked at almost 7,000 children aged 11 to 17, made up of those who had a positive PCR test result between January and March and a group who tested negative in the same period.
When surveyed around 15 weeks after their test, 14% more young people in the positive group had three or more symptoms, including unusual tiredness and headaches, than those who tested negative.
One in 14, or 7%, more in the positive group had five or more symptoms, the study showed.
10,554 confirmed or suspected Covid deaths in Scotland
The latest data shows 48 fatalities that mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate were registered in the week from August 23 to August 29, an increase of seven on the previous week.
Of the latest deaths, nine were people were aged under 65, 11 were 65-74, and 28 were aged 75 or older.
There were seven deaths in the Scottish Borders council area, six in Glasgow City and five in East Lothian.
The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government because the NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.
A total of 10,554 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS).
UK pupils had one of the longest classroom closures in Europe
Pupils have suffered with longer school closures in the UK than almost all other European nations during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new analysis.
Labour accused education secretary Gavin Williamson of a slew of failures as it said only Italy had suffered longer classroom closures in the continent.
The party’s analysis of Oxford University’s Covid-19 response tracker suggested the UK’s schools and universities spent 44 per cent of days between January last year and this July in complete closure.
It found that only Italy fared worse on 48 per cent, while Ireland was 10th on 29 per cent. The analysis did not take into account time periods of expected closure.
Shadow education secretary Kate Green said: “The Conservatives’ failure to respond to the Covid crisis has kept kids out of class for far longer than their European counterparts.
“As the new school year starts, Gavin Williamson is again burying his head in the sand, ignoring the advice of scientific experts and risking creating a climate of chaos for schools if Covid rates rise.”
ONS: 8 in 10 young adults in UK likely have antibodies
Around eight in 10 young adults in the UK are now likely to have Covid-19 antibodies, new figures suggest.
The estimates, which are for people aged 16 to 24, range from 80.4 per cent in Northern Ireland to 85.6 per cent in Scotland, with 83.9 per cent for Wales and 85.4 per cent for England.
The presence of coronavirus antibodies suggests someone has had the infection in the past or has been vaccinated.
It takes between two and three weeks after infection or vaccination for the body to make enough antibodies to fight the virus.
They then remain in the blood at low levels, although these can decline over time to the point that tests can no longer detect them.
The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) are based on a sample of blood test results for the week beginning 9 August.
The estimates are for people in private households and do not include settings such as hospitals and care homes.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies