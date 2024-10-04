AP Week in Pictures: Global
AP Week in Pictures: GlobalShow all 27
Your support helps us to tell the story
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Sept. 27 - Oct. 3, 2024
The moon moves past the sun during an annular solar eclipse, debris is strewn on the lake in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene and demonstrators burn representations of the U.S. and Israeli flags in Tehran.
An Israeli tank maneuvers in northern Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border, models wear creations as part of the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris and North Korea’s women’s football team members wave to the crowd in Pyongyang.
This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images published in the past week by The Associated Press.
____
Follow AP visual journalism:
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on X: http://twitter.com/AP_Images