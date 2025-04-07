This is the moment Boris Johnson was bitten by an ostrich while visiting a wildlife park in Texas with his family.

The video was uploaded by his wife Carrie Johnson to her Instagram account with the caption “Too funny not to share.”

In the clip, the former Prime Minister can be seen in a vehicle with his four-year-old son Wilfred on his lap. As he slows down the car to get a better look at the flightless bird, it leans in and nips his hand.

The former Tory leader quickly pulls his hand away with a yelp of pain and exclaims “Oh cripes, f***ing hell!”

The couple, who share three children together - Wilfred, Romy and Frank - are currently on holiday in the United States.