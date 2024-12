One person in hospital after lorry crashes onto railway line

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

One person has been taken to hospital after a lorry came off a motorway and crashed onto a railway line.

Train services between Glasgow Central and Carlisle via Dumfries have been disrupted following the incident which happened near Gretna just before 8am on Friday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sent four appliances and a specialist unit to the scene close to Junction 22 on the A74(M), while the ambulance service sent an ambulance and a paramedic response unit.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said that one person has been taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary.

ScotRail said services between Glasgow Central and Carlisle via Dumfries are likely to be disrupted for the rest of the day.

Services to and from Glasgow will terminate and start back from Dumfries as stations between Dumfries and Carlisle cannot be served by train.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail customer operations director, said: “ScotRail services between Glasgow Central and Carlisle via Dumfries are currently disrupted following an incident between Gretna and Carlisle.

“To keep people moving, customers with valid train tickets can travel on alternative routes where possible, with replacement buses also in operation. Anyone delayed by 30 minutes or more can claim compensation through our Delay Repay Guarantee.”

ScotRail said that customers can travel on Avanti West Coast and Transpennine Express services between Glasgow, Lockerbie, and Carlisle.

Network Rail said that West Coast Main Line services are not affected by the incident.

In a post on X it said: “We’re still working with the emergency services dealing with an obstruction blocking the railway between Carlisle and Gretna, closing the Carlisle-Dumfries line.”