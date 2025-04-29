Martin Lewis issues warning to Brits earning extra income from side hustles

Martin Lewis has issued a warning to Britons who have side hustles to earn extra income.

The Money Saving Expert founder urged those who earn money from additional work to make sure they check their employment contracts.

The financial expert appeared on This Morning on Tuesday (29 April) for a special segment entitled: “Are you cheating on your job?”

Mr Lewis explained how many people have taken to earning extra money from playing games on mobile phones, completing surveys and entering competitions.

He warned: “There is nothing wrong with boosting income, but you have to understand what your contractual obligations are with your employer.”