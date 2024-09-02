Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Third arrest made after 13-year-old boy stabbed to death

The boy, who has not been named, died inside his home on Lovett Avenue on Thursday, sparking a murder investigation.

Stephanie Wareham
Monday 02 September 2024 16:09
Police officers at the scene in Lovett Avenue, Oldbury after a 13-year-old boy was stabbed to death (Phil Barnett/PA)
Police officers at the scene in Lovett Avenue, Oldbury after a 13-year-old boy was stabbed to death (Phil Barnett/PA) (PA Wire)

A third arrest has been made in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in Oldbury.

The boy, who has not been named, died inside his home on Lovett Avenue on Thursday afternoon, sparking a murder investigation.

West Midlands Police said two teenagers who were arrested on suspicion of murder are still being questioned, while a man in his forties who was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of assisting an offender is also still in custody.

The force said in a statement: “We have a team of detectives investigating exactly what happened during this tragic incident, and our appeal for witnesses continues.

“We still really need to hear from anyone who was in Lovett Avenue and the surrounding roads or streets from 3.30pm onwards on 29 August.

“If you were there and heard or saw anything unusual that you think may help the investigation, it’s vital you get in touch.

“We have been carrying out CCTV inquiries in the area, but also need to hear from anyone with dash cam, doorbell, CCTV or phone footage that might help the investigation.”

Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch via Live Chat or 101, quoting log 3204 of 29/8/24.

