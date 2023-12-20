Brianna Ghey trial verdict – latest: Mother won't forgive killers as 'warped' teenagers guilty of murder
Brianna, 16, was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in a park near Warrington in February
CCTV footage shows Brianna Ghey on bus to Culcheth on day she was stabbed to death
Brianna Ghey’s mother has said she will not forgive her daughter’s killers as the “warped” teenagers have been found guilty of the 16-year-old’s brutal murder.
Brianna, 16, was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back in Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of 11 February.
Following a four-week trial at Manchester Crown Court, the two teenagers accused, identified only as girl X and boy Y, both now aged 16 but 15 at the time, were convicted of murder on Wednesday and are now facing mandatory jail terms for life.
Speaking outside court, Brianna’s mother Esther Ghey said her daughter’s killers have not shown “an ounce of remorse” and she has therefore lost any sympathy she previously felt for them.
Also outside court, Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans, head of crime at Cheshire Police, described the young murderers as “two very warped individuals” who had a “thirst for killing”.
The trial heard the pair had a fascination for violence, torture and murder and had planned Brianna’s killing for weeks, detailed in a handwritten murder plan and phone messages found by detectives.
‘Arrogant’ killers ‘wanted to prove that they could’, top police officer suggests
Speaking outside court after the two teenagers were convicted of Brianna Ghey’s murder, Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans, head of crime at Cheshire Police, said: “I’m not sure fun is the word, but I think they killed her because they wanted to prove that they could, or that sort of thirst for killing.
“I don’t think there was any motive behind it so possibly, fun? Enjoyment is the right word.”
Mr Evans also branded the killers “arrogant” believing they would not be caught as girl X claimed the local police were “s****”.
Teenagers guilty of murdering schoolgirl Brianna Ghey in brutal park stabbing
A boy and a girl have been found guilty of the brutal murder of teenager Brianna Ghey.
Brianna, 16, was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back in Linear Park, Culcheth, a village near Warrington, Cheshire, on the afternoon of 11 February.
The two teenagers accused, identified only as girl X and boy Y, both now aged 16 but 15 at the time, had denied murder and each blamed the other for the killing, described as “horrific” by detectives.
After a jury of seven men and five women convicted the two within five hours, the defendants are both facing mandatory jail terms for life.
You can read the full report here:
Brianna Ghey trial verdict: Teenagers found guilty of murder
Brianna, 16, was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in a park near Warrington in February
We’ll be using this blog to cover the latest updates after two teenagers were found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Brianna Ghey.