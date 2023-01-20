✕ Close Constance Marten: Father of runaway aristocrat makes emotional plea to missing daughter

The boyfriend of missing aristocrat Constance Marten raped one of his neighbours armed with a pair of garden shears during a hostage situation when he was a teenager.

Mark Gordon, who is on the run in the UK with Ms Marten and their newborn baby, carried out the attack in Florida in 1989, aged 14, and was later jailed for 20 years.

The 48-year-old was born in Birmingham, West Midlands, but he, his mother and his half-siblings moved to the US when he was still a child in 1989.

He committed the offence in April of that year. Gordon armed himself with garden shears and a kitchen knife, then attacked his neighbour in a four-and-a-half-hour ordeal which saw him take her hostage and sexually assault her, the Daily Mail reports.

Two young children were sleeping in the room next door at the time of the attack, the paper said.