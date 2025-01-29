Two deny charges over Just Stop Oil protest at Stonehenge

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two people have denied charges resulting from an incident at Stonehenge in which orange powder was sprayed on the ancient monument during a Just Stop Oil protest.

Rajan Naidu, 74, and Niamh Lynch, 22, pleaded not guilty to two charges of damaging an ancient protected monument and causing a public nuisance following the incident on June 19 last year.

A third defendant, Luke Watson, 35, was excused attendance from the hearing at Salisbury Crown Court and did not enter pleas to the charges he faces.

Watson, of Manuden, Bishop’s Stortford, Essex, will next appear in court on May 30.

Judge Rufus Taylor fixed a two-week trial at Winchester Crown Court beginning on October 20.

A pre-trial review hearing will take place on September 19.

Naidu, of Gosford Street, Birmingham, and Lynch, of Norfolk Road, Bedford, were released on bail.