Mark Carney criticises King Charles over Trump UK state visit

Canadian prime minister Mark Carney has criticised King Charles’ decision to offer Donald Trump a second state visit to the UK.

The newly elected Liberal leader said Canadians “were not impressed”, by the decision, during an interview with Sky News on Wednesday (14 May).

Keir Starmer handed the US president his invitation for a second state visit from the King, when he visited the White House earlier this year.

Mr Carney said: “I think, to be frank, they weren't impressed by that gesture., given the circumstance. It was at a time when we were being quite clear about the issues around sovereignty.”