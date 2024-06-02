Boy, 13, charged over death of teenager in Glasgow

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A teeange boy has died after he was seriously injured in a disturbance in Glasgow - with police charging a 13-year-old boy in connection with the death.

Kory McCrimmon, 16, was found by emergency services after the incident in Greenfield Park on Friday night.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, but died on Sunday afternoon.

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident, said Police Scotland.

He is due to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Pictures of the scene of the incident show the area taped off with officers standing guard.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 16-year-old male youth who was seriously injured during a disturbance in the Cranhill area of Glasgow has died in hospital.

“He has been named as Kory McCrimmon from Glasgow.

“Emergency services were called to Greenfield Park in Eskbank Street around 8.15pm on Friday, 31 May, 2024, and the victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where he died on the afternoon of Sunday, 2 June.

“A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, 3 June, 2024.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”