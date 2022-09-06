For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 40-year-old Scottish aristocrat was found dead near a 19th century castle in Caithness in an “unexplained” accident.

The body of Alexander Sutherland, Lord Strathnaver, was found at the bottom of 30ft cliffs at Thurso East in northern Scotland on Saturday, according to a report.

The son of the Earl of Sutherland of Clan Sutherland was reportedly attending the Tunes in the Dunes music festival at the Dunnet village in Caithness during the weekend, Scotland’s local newspaper Press and Journal reported, citing an unnamed person identified as the late aristocrat’s friend.

Also a keen surfer, Lord Strathnaver “was walking with a friend and she was ahead of him,” the person told the outlet. “The next she knew he had gone over the cliffs. It was a tragic accident.

“She climbed down to him and gave him CPR. Neither had a mobile phone. She had to climb back up and find a phone and call for help,” the person added.

A Thurso lifeboat was launched at 11.30pm on Saturday following the reports of a person being found on the rocks.

Trained crew members quickly reached the spot and administered CPR, with Police Scotland taking control of the situation soon after.

“The lifeboat quickly made its way to the area and casualty care trained crew members went ashore in the inflatable Y boat,” said a Thurso Lifeboat spokesperson.

A police spokesperson said “emergency services attended” to him but he was “pronounced dead at the scene”.

“His death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances,” the spokesperson added.

Remembering him as a “lovely chap”, the aristocrat’s friend said he was a “happy go-lucky person” and “had no airs”.

“I did not know him as Lord Strathnaver – just as Al.”