Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting former health secretary Matt Hancock

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting former health secretary Matt Hancock on the London Underground.

The incident took place at Westminster Underground station on Tuesday morning, British Transport Police said.

A 61 year-old man remains in custody, on suspicion of common assault and a public order offence.

British Transport Police said: “We received a report of a man being assaulted and harassed at Westminster Underground station at 8.47am yesterday morning (January 24).

“A 61-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and a public order offence and remains in custody. Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.”

Mr Hancock said last month he would not stand as an MP at the next election and would instead find “new ways to reach people” who are disengaged with politics.

The former minister, one of the final three on reality show I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, said he realised there were different ways to “reach people” other than representing them in parliament.

