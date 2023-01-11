Matt Hancock asked Rishi Sunak if he agreed that “anti-semitic, anti-vax comments” had no place in the House of Commons during Prime Minister’s Questions today, 11 January.

“Theories that have been promulgated online this morning are not only deeply offensive, but anti-scientific”, the former health secretary said.

Mr Hancock’s question came after Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen was suspended for spreading Covid vaccine misinformation.

One of Mr Bridgen’s tweets read: “As one consultant cardiologist said to me this is the biggest crime against humanity since the holocaust.”

The prime minister said he “completely condemned” the comments.

