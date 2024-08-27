Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Men accused of inmate murder could face trial next year

Shaan Karim, 38, Thierry Robinson, 21, and Ashirie Smith, 18, are charged with the joint murder of another inmate at HMP Fosse Way on August 20.

Stephanie Wareham
Tuesday 27 August 2024 10:39
The 31-year-old victim was found unresponsive in his cell at HMP Fosse Way and was pronounced dead (Jacob King/PA)
The 31-year-old victim was found unresponsive in his cell at HMP Fosse Way and was pronounced dead (Jacob King/PA) (PA Archive)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

Three prisoners accused of murdering a fellow inmate could face trial next year.

Shaan Karim, 38, Thierry Robinson, 21, and Ashirie Smith, 18, are charged with the joint murder of another inmate at HMP Fosse Way in Leicester on August 20.

The 31-year-old victim, named in reports as Mahir Abdulrahman, was found unresponsive in his cell at the category C prison and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two of the three defendants appeared at Northampton Crown Court via video link on Tuesday for a preliminary hearing in front of Judge James Burbidge KC.

Karim sat with his arms crossed throughout the short hearing from HMP Leicester while Robinson appeared from HMP Lincoln and both, wearing grey prison-issue tracksuits, spoke only to confirm their names.

Smith was due to be produced at Northampton Crown Court in person but the court was told his transport was running late so the hearing went ahead without him.

All three defendants are due to be produced for a plea hearing at Leicester Crown Court on October 4.

Judge Burbidge told Karim and Robinson: “You are facing a very serious charge. The next time you come to court will be October 4. In the meantime, you will be remanded in custody.”

A provisional trial date was set for March 3 2025.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in