For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Murder detectives have released images of two people they say they want to identify and speak to over the New Year’s Eve stabbing of a 16-year-old boy.

Harry Pitman had met friends on Primrose Hill, north London, where crowds gather each year to watch the fireworks across central London.

Police say that shortly before 11.40pm, the schoolboy was involved in a fight with another male that ended in his being fatally stabbed.

Harry Pitman should have had his life ahead of him, police said (PA Media)

Revellers fled the scene screaming. Harry, a middle child of five, collapsed minutes before the countdown to the New Year, and was pronounced dead.

Police launched a murder investigation and arrested three people over the murder – one aged 16, one 15 and one 18. The three have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Geoff Grogan, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are working at pace to identify and speak to everyone in the immediate vicinity of the murder, and to that end, I have issued two images and am asking anyone who can name the people pictured to get in touch.

“Similarly, if you see yourself pictured, please contact us without delay. It may be that you have information that could help us, or that we can eliminate you from our enquiries.

“Harry’s family is devastated. He was a vibrant young man who should have had his life ahead of him.

“We continue to support them as they struggle to come to terms with their loss.”

Harry’s sister, Tyla, 19, said: “Harry could be mischievous and cheeky, and he could really wind me up at times. But he didn’t have a bad bone in his body. He always stood up for what is right.

“That sometimes meant Harry got into fights but he would never use a knife, he wouldn’t dream of ever carrying any weapon. He wasn’t involved with any gangs whatsoever.”

Police officers conducted a search on Primrose Hill (PA)

DCI Grogan added: “Our enquiries so far have established that there was no racial or gang element to this incident, it appears to have been a spontaneous fight between two people who didn’t know each other, that quickly escalated to extreme violence.

“Despite having made three arrests, I am still very keen to hear from anyone who has footage or information that could assist our investigation, particularly if you can name any of the people in the images.

“I would also like to thank everyone who has come forward so far, the response from the public has been exceptional. Please continue to come forward if you can help.”

One witness to the stabbing told The Independent: “Things happened so quickly, it was all over in five minutes or less. It was horrible. I just saw someone five metres away fall on the floor.

“People around him started screaming and running away. We were next to the police, they rushed to his side and told everyone to stay away.”