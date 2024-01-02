Police and forensic investigators were seen on Primrose Hill, London, on Monday 1 January after a 16-year-old boy was killed on New Year’s Eve.

Harry Pitman was stabbed to death at 11:40pm, as crowds gathered at the viewpoint in Camden to watch the fireworks across the city.

A murder investigation has since been launched by the Metropolitan Police and officers have arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of murder.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward and a post-mortem examination is due to take place in the coming days.