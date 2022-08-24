Liverpool shooting – live: Community urged to turn gunman in after fatal shooting of girl, 9
Two sources have named the same suspect to Merseyside Police, according to reports
Liverpool residents have been urged to turn in the masked gunman who killed a nine-year-old girl as he opened fire after chasing an intended target into her home.
Merseyside Police chief constable Serena Kennedy said the “shocking” killing of Olivia Pratt-Korbel “crosses every single boundary” as the force appealed to the “criminal fraternity” in Liverpool for information.
The BBC reported two sources had come forward and given the same name to Merseyside Police as of Wednesday morning.
Olivia died on Monday night when a 35-year-old man, unknown to the family, ran into her terraced house in Kingsheath Avenue, in the Dovecot area of Liverpool, in an attempt to get away from a shooter, police said.
Prime minister Boris Johnson described the shooting as an “unimaginable tragedy” and promised that Merseyside Police would get “whatever they need to catch those responsible”.
The killing happened exactly 15 years after 11-year-old Rhys Jones was fatally shot in Croxteth, Liverpool.
Family ‘devastated and inconsolable’ after shooting
Chief Constable Kennedy said Olivia’s “family are absolutely devastated, inconsolable and heartbroken”.
“I know that the murder of Olivia has rocked our communities, who are quite rightly upset and outraged that such an abhorrent crime has occurred here on the streets of Merseyside,” she continued.
“The people of Liverpool and Merseyside are known for their compassion and pulling together in times of crisis, and I know that our communities, people are wanting to help the family in any way possible.
“This is not the time for anyone who knows who's responsible for this shooting to remain tight-lipped.”
Rebecca Wilkinson, headteacher of St Margaret Mary’s Catholic Junior School, paid tribute to Olivia, saying she had “a beautiful smile, a lovely sense of humour and a bubbly personality”.
She said: “Our school community is devasted at the sad loss of Olivia. We are in shock and disbelief at such tragic news.
“She was kind-hearted and would go out of her way to help others ... Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this extremely sad time.”
It comes as police say they are reviewing CCTV footage and conducting house-to-house inquiries.
Harry Doyle, councillor for nearby Knotty Ash and assistant mayor, told the Radio 4 Today programme: “It was just, and still is, a complete and utter shock. As the news progressed yesterday it just became more horrific.
“Just speaking to people on their doorsteps, they're mortified. Lots of children in the area who have played with Olivia on the street, they're really upset.
“The confusion as well when these things happen, when it's in your street, it's very real. It's heartbreaking, it really is.”
Boris Johnson described shooting as ‘unimaginable tragedy'
In a tweet on Tuesday, he wrote: “My thoughts are with Olivia Pratt-Korbel’s family and the people of Liverpool following this horrific, senseless shooting.
“This is an unimaginable tragedy and we will ensure @MerseyPolice get whatever they need to catch those responsible and secure justice for Olivia.”
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also offered his support to the Liverpool community.
Responding to a tweet on the incident from Liverpool Wavertree MP Paula Barker, Mr Starmer wrote: “My thoughts are with the little girl’s family, devastating news, for them and their community.”
Police hunt killer as community fears tragedy ‘could happen to anyone’
Barbara Murray, Labour councillor for the Yew Tree ward in Liverpool where Olivia lived, repeated calls for people with information to come forward.
She told BBC Breakfast: “Coming forward, you don’t have to go to the police. [Liverpool] has got 90 councillors, I think any one of them would liaise with police on behalf of anybody who wants to give information.
“Really strongly, I would say people can use Crimestoppers. It’s an anonymous phone call. You don’t have to give information about yourself.
“When something like this happens, it’s always the case, someone, somewhere will know who [the perpetrator] is.”
