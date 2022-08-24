✕ Close Police launch murder investigation after nine-year-old girl fatally shot in Liverpool

Liverpool residents have been urged to turn in the masked gunman who killed a nine-year-old girl as he opened fire after chasing an intended target into her home.

Merseyside Police chief constable Serena Kennedy said the “shocking” killing of Olivia Pratt-Korbel “crosses every single boundary” as the force appealed to the “criminal fraternity” in Liverpool for information.

The BBC reported two sources had come forward and given the same name to Merseyside Police as of Wednesday morning.

Olivia died on Monday night when a 35-year-old man, unknown to the family, ran into her terraced house in Kingsheath Avenue, in the Dovecot area of Liverpool, in an attempt to get away from a shooter, police said.

Prime minister Boris Johnson described the shooting as an “unimaginable tragedy” and promised that Merseyside Police would get “whatever they need to catch those responsible”.

The killing happened exactly 15 years after 11-year-old Rhys Jones was fatally shot in Croxteth, Liverpool.