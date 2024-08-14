UK riots latest: Man admits looting Lush shop as girl, 13, pleads guilty to threatening unlawful violence
John Honey, 25, admitted three charges of burglary at Lush, the O2 store and Shoezone in the city on 3 August
A man who looted cosmetics chain Lush during riots in Hull has pleaded guilty to violent disorder, burglary and racially aggravated criminal damage.
John Honey, 25, admitted three charges of burglary at Lush, the O2 store and Shoezone in the city on August 3. He also pleaded guilty to the racially aggravated criminal damage of a BMW and damaging nine other cars. Honey will be sentenced later on Tuesday.
In a separate case a 13-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to using or threatening unlawful violence following a protest outside a hotel in Aldershot.
The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted the offence that would cause a person to fear for his or her personal safety when she was with three or more other people on July 31 in the Hampshire town.
The teenager sat with her parents at the short hearing at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. Her sentencing will take place on 30 September at the same court.
The 13-year-old’s appearance comes just a day after two 12-year-old boys became the youngest to be convicted in relations to the riots after a series of court cases on Monday.
Labour MP Clive Lewis accused of trying to blame Israel for UK’s far-Right riots
Labour MP Clive Lewis is facing calls for his suspension over a tweet appearing to suggest Israel is to blame for the far-right riots that swept the UK last week.
The MP for Norwich South argued that the “inhumanity” shown towards Palestinians in Gaza has led to rising Islamophobia in the UK, causing campaigners to call for his suspension.
Labour Against Antisemitism has accused Mr Lewis of being highly irresponsible and has urged Sir Keir Starmer to expell him from the party. However, it is understood that no disciplinary action will be taken against the MP by party whips.
Woman named as first to share false Southport suspect rumour before riots says mistake ‘destroyed’ her
A British businesswoman accused of being the first person to share false information about the Southport killings of three girls has said the “mistake” has “destroyed” her.
Bernadette Spofforth is alleged to have fired off a tweet on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, wrongly claiming the stabbing suspect was an asylum seeker who came to the UK by boat hours after the three girls were killed.
The 55-year-old also shared an incorrect name for the boy accused of perpetrating attacks at a Taylor Swift-themed holiday club in Southport, in which three people died.
Nigel Farage could be investigated by police over riot social media posts, ex-terror boss suggests
Farage could be investigated by police over riot posts, ex-terror boss suggests
A former counter-terrorism chief has hinted police could investigate Nigel Farage’s social media activity following riots across the UK. Neil Basu said authorities “will be looking at anybody who might have incited riots” during an interview with LBC on Tuesday (13 August). Presenter James O’Brien asked Mr Basu: “Nigel Farage's social media activity - do you think that should be investigated?” Mr Basu replied: “I imagine my former colleagues are doing precisely that.” The Reform UK MP has previously doubled down on claims that he did not provoke rioting following the killings of three young girls in Southport on 29 July. “I’ve never been involved in violence, been involved in street protest, been involved in encouraging any of these things,” he told Talk TV on 8 August. The Independent has contacted Mr Farage for further comment in relation to Mr Basu’s interview.
Man in England shirt who looted Lush and Shoezone during riots admits burglaries
A man who looted a cosmetics store, a phone shop, a shoe outlet and damaged cars during riots in Hull while wearing a shirt emblazoned with the England flag has pleaded guilty in court.
John Honey, 25, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and three charges of burglary at Lush, the O2 store and Shoezone in the city on 3 August.
Honey also too part in an attack on a BMW carrying three Romanian men, targeted a garage leaving nine vehicles damaged, and pushed bins at police lines during the violence.
How children as young as nine are being indoctrinated by the far-right – as revealed by former neo-Nazi
Children as young as nine are being radicalised by their far-right relatives, a reformed neo-Nazi has warned.
Nigel Bromage, who was involved in far-right groups for two decades but now runs a deradicalisation charity, told The Independent the youngest person that his organisation has supported was a boy who was using neo-Nazi references after being radicalised by his older brother.
Discussing the recent explosion of violence, he warned the far right is radicalising lay people to use as “pawns” to perpetrate violence and destruction.
Tory leadership hopeful Tom Tugendhat claims Starmer failed country over riots
Shadow minister Tom Tugendhat has accused Sir Keir Starmer of a “failure of leadership” in his handling of the disorder that swept through parts of Britain while branding Nigel Farage’s intervention “deeply irresponsible and dangerous”.
The Tory leadership hopeful claimed the Prime Minister “fell short” in the first test of his premiership, before also hitting out at the policing response in the wake of the unrest, suggesting officers had not acted “without fear or favour” during some counter-demonstrations.
In a far-ranging speech in Westminster on Tuesday, the shadow security minister suggested Sir Keir should have gone further, for example by holding daily Cobra meetings from the start, but instead chose to “run as if he was still in opposition”.
How to delete your X account after Elon Musk’s ‘vile’ site helps fuel far-right riots
After misinformation fueled far-right riots amid a surge in hate speech on X, some have questioned whether it is time to close their accounts.
Labour minister Jess Phillips labelled the platform “a place of misery”, while Liverpool mayor Steve Rotheram, said it is time for politicians to consider leaving the platform.
X owner Elon Musk used his platform to attack prime minister Keir Starmer after writing that “civil war is inevitable” in the UK due to “incompatible cultures”.
Man sentenced to 10 months imprisonment after racially abusing bus driver
A man has been sentenced to 10 months imprisonment after pleading guilty to racially abusing a bus driver and violently attacking a betting shop.
The first incident saw Michael Mongan, 39, of Castle Road, Ealing, west London, attack a Ladbrokes branch in Northolt on July 27.
He repeatedly hit windows with a large stick and racially abused staff while under the influence of alcohol. A member of the public had to restrain him before he was arrested by police.
While in custody, Mongan racially abused a police officer who was driving a van.
Mongan pleaded guilty to two counts of racially aggravated behaviour, one charge of criminal damage and one count of causing damage to a police vehicle.
The second incident occurred on August 7, while he was on bail for the previous offences, after a bus driver refused to let him board as he did not have the money to pay for his journey.
Mongan spat at the bus driver’s cab a number of times while shouting Islamophobic abuse and other threats.
