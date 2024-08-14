✕ Close Facebook user becomes first to be jailed for stirring racial riots

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A man who looted cosmetics chain Lush during riots in Hull has pleaded guilty to violent disorder, burglary and racially aggravated criminal damage.

John Honey, 25, admitted three charges of burglary at Lush, the O2 store and Shoezone in the city on August 3. He also pleaded guilty to the racially aggravated criminal damage of a BMW and damaging nine other cars. Honey will be sentenced later on Tuesday.

In a separate case a 13-year-old girl has pleaded guilty to using or threatening unlawful violence following a protest outside a hotel in Aldershot.

The girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted the offence that would cause a person to fear for his or her personal safety when she was with three or more other people on July 31 in the Hampshire town.

The teenager sat with her parents at the short hearing at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. Her sentencing will take place on 30 September at the same court.

The 13-year-old’s appearance comes just a day after two 12-year-old boys became the youngest to be convicted in relations to the riots after a series of court cases on Monday.