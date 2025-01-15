Fundraiser to cover costs for Tony Slattery’s funeral exceeds £8,000 target

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A fundraiser to cover the funeral costs of actor and comedian Tony Slattery, whose death was described as “sudden and unexpected”, has exceeded its £8,000 target.

The British star, known for Channel 4’s comedy improvisation show Whose Line Is It Anyway? and comedy shows Just A Minute and Have I Got News For You, died on Tuesday aged 65 following a heart attack, his partner, the actor Mark Michael Hutchinson previously announced.

In 2020, Slattery – who regularly spoke openly about his bipolar disorder – revealed he went bankrupt following a battle with substance abuse and mental health issues.

An official crowdfunder for the funeral, which has raised more than £10,000 so far, said it would take “a huge weight off Mark’s shoulders at this miserable time”.

And said he and Slattery had been “looking forward to celebrating their 40th anniversary this year”.

“Tony’s death was sudden and unexpected, and sadly he had not made any provisions for his funeral,” the fundraiser said.

“Sadly, in later years mental health issues had diminished Tony’s career, but with the unwavering support of his long-term partner, Mark, he made it through the wilderness and was back touring and performing comedy.

“Life was starting to look rosy again when, to the great shock of all who knew him, he suffered a fatal heart attack.

“… Because Tony was only just getting back to work, and because his passing was so unexpected, there wasn’t a Plan B in place.”

Born on November 9 1959, Slattery was the contemporary of Dame Emma Thompson, Sir Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie at the University of Cambridge.

He was a former president of the improvisation group Cambridge Footlights, and had recently been touring a comedy show in England and launched a podcast, Tony Slattery’s Rambling Club, in October.

Outside of stand-up, Slattery appeared in 1980s and 1990s films including crime thriller The Crying Game; Peter’s Friends with Laurie, Sir Stephen and Dame Emma; and black comedy How To Get Ahead In Advertising with Richard E Grant.

He also had prominent roles in the theatre, including receiving a 1995 Olivier Award nomination for best comedy performance for the Tim Firth play Neville’s Island, which was later made into a film starring Timothy Spall, and starring in Second World War-set production Privates On Parade, based on the film of the same name, as ace impersonator Captain Terri Dennis.

His West End debut was in the 1930s-style musical Radio Times, and on TV he also played a detective in Tiger Bastable, a gentleman comedy spoof, and the title character in sitcom, Just A Gigolo.

In the same year he announced his bankruptcy, Slattery featured in the BBC Two Horizon documentary, What’s The Matter With Tony Slattery? which saw him and Hutchinson visit leading experts on mood disorders and addiction.

He had previously appeared in 2006 BBC Two programme The Secret Life Of The Manic Depressive to speak about his condition.

Slattery also made appearances in the final Carry On film, Carry On Columbus; Robin Hood; Red Dwarf; The English Harem; Cold Blood; The Royal; and Coronation Street.

He won the first Perrier Award at the Edinburgh Fringe along with Sir Stephen and Dame Emma, was one of the original patrons of Leicester Comedy Festival with Norman Wisdom and Sean Hughes, and had been a rector at the University of Dundee.

His TV appearances included featuring on the comedy panel shows Just A Minute and Have I Got News For You.