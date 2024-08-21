Irish man reported missing in Ukraine

Support truly

An Irish man has been reported missing in Ukraine.

It is understood the man, named locally as 20-year-old Alex Ryzhuk from Dublin, had been fighting with Ukrainian forces in the east of the country amid the Russian invasion.

Ireland’s Department of Foreign Affairs said: “The Department of Foreign Affairs is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

“As with all consular cases, the department does not comment on the details of individual cases.”

Mariya Starukh from the Association of Ukrainians in the Republic of Ireland said it was very sad news, particularly as the local community prepare to mark Ukraine independence day this weekend.

She said with the current situation many Ukrainians living in Ireland hear regularly about loved ones going missing, and it can be very difficult to get updates and developments from Ukraine where the fighting is taking place.

“It is hard to explain just how that feels,” she told the PA news agency.

“It is very sad to hear news of such a young man going missing. We hope he can be found.”