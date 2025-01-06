PM rows with Musk amid calls for national grooming inquiry

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prime Minister remains embroiled in a row with billionaire Elon Musk over calls for a national investigation into child sexual abuse following his speech on Monday.

Responding to questions about a slew of social media posts from the Tesla and X owner, Sir Keir Starmer accused Mr Musk and others of “spreading lies and misinformation”, adding they were “not interested in victims, they are interested in themselves”.

He also criticised comments in which Mr Musk described Home Office minister Jess Phillips as a “rape genocide apologist”, saying “a line has been crossed” leading to threats against the minister as a result of the “poison of the far-right”.

Earlier on Monday, Mr Musk had accused the Prime Minister of being “complicit in the crimes” of child sex offenders.

Mr Musk continued his attacks on Sir Keir following his speech, describing him as “utterly despicable” and “insane” and accusing the Prime Minister of refusing demands for a national inquiry because it would show he was “deeply complicit in the mass rapes in exchange for votes”.

The dispute follows weeks of hostile tweeting by Mr Musk, one of US President-elect Donald Trump’s top aides, in which he has criticised Sir Keir’s handling of the summer riots and expressed support for jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

On Monday morning, he posted a poll on his X account asking whether America should “liberate the people of Britain from their tyrannical government”.

While Sir Keir declined to comment on Mr Musk’s poll, he strongly criticised “those who are cheerleading Tommy Robinson”, saying they were “not interested in justice” and “trying to get some vicarious thrill from street violence”.

He went on to defend his record on tackling grooming gangs as director of public prosecutions, saying when he left office “we had the highest number of child sexual abuse cases being prosecuted on record”.

The row prompted by Mr Musk’s comments has also seen Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch call for a “full national inquiry into the rape gangs scandal” and defend shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick after he tweeted that “importing hundreds of thousands of people from alien cultures, who possess medieval attitudes towards women” had led to the scandal.

That such a huge scandal could occur should prompt soul-searching not ranting that those of us who care about it are ‘the far-right’ Kemi Badenoch, Conservative Party leader

Sir Keir accused the Tories of “amplifying what the far-right is saying” and “jumping on the bandwagon” to gain attention, saying Mrs Badenoch had failed to implement the recommendations of Professor Alexis Jay’s 2022 report on child sexual abuse.

But Conservative figures hit back, accusing the Prime Minister of “smearing people who are concerned about rape gangs”.

Mrs Badenoch said Sir Keir was “applying Labour smear tactics from 20 years ago” and was “a man of the past with no answers for today’s problems, let alone tomorrow’s”.

She added: “That such a huge scandal could occur should prompt soul-searching not ranting that those of us who care about it are ‘the far-right’.”

Mr Jenrick said the Prime Minister had “learned nothing” from a scandal in which “weak and cowardly local councillors and officials suppressed proper scrutiny”, adding: “Victims now demand a national inquiry.”

Prof Jay, who chaired the Independent Inquiry into Child Sex Abuse, distanced herself from calls for a new national inquiry, saying it was “critical” that her own recommendations were fully implemented.