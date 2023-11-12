Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nestlé has announced the discontinuation of a second chocolate bar just hours after chocolate fans were told the iconic Caramac bar was being axed.

Now, the confectionary company has dealt a further blow to sweet-toothed Brits and has decided to stop manufacturing Animal Bars.

The Animal bar was launched in 1963 as a real milk chocolate bar, with a fun game on the inside of each wrapper. Every bar has two different named animals moulded on the surface.

Animal Bars have been on the market for 60 years (Alamy)

After 60 years on the market, Nestlé said sales of the nostalgic treat have “steadily declined”, forcing them to ditch the bar.

A Nestlé spokesperson said: “I can confirm that Animal Bar is also being delisted due to the low performance of the product and a steady decline in its sales over the past few years.”

Fans of the chocolate took to social media to express their grief. One said Nestlé had “gone too far” while another said the discontinuation marks “the downfall of the UK”.

One person on X wrote: “I’ve woken to the news that the Animal bar will soon be extinct. It brings back fond memories from my childhood, and I know of no other chocolate bar that cracks in the same deliciously satisfying way.”

Responding to angry social media users on X, Nestlé wrote: “Hi, don’t scare us please! We understand it’s disappointing when your favourite bars are no longer available. We’re just as upset as you, it wasn’t an easy decision for us to make.”

(PA)

After more than 60 years as a staple on confectionary shelves, Nestlé also revealed on Wednesday it was axing the iconic Caramac bar for similar reasons.

Fans of the caramel treat called the double chocolate elimination a “confectionary catastrophe” and others said they would be stockpiling both bars.

Chocolate lovers shouldn’t be too disheartened though - some bars that have been previously ‘axed’ made it back it the shelves, including Wispas.