Boris Johnson Covid inquiry – live: ‘Dr Death’ Rishi Sunak to face next grilling as former PM finishes up
Boris Johnson was questioned for second day after being booed by angry bereaved families
Boris Johnson shown all the times he said 'let Covid rip' in uncomfortable inquiry moment
Rishi Sunak will be questioned about his actions during the Covid-19 pandemic when he appears before the hearing on Monday.
The Prime Minister was chancellor during the crisis and is likely to be questioned about the impact of his policies such as the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.
Government advisers referred to Mr Sunak as “Dr Death” during the pandemic, WhatsApp messages shown to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry have revealed, because of concerns about the impact of his push to keep economic activity going.
The announcement that Mr Sunak will face a whole day of questioning on Monday came as former prime minister Boris Johnson began his second day of questioning.
On Thursday Covid inquiry chair Baroness Hallet slapped down Boris Johnson’s defence of Partygate, telling him the scandal “exacerbated” the suffering of bereaved families during the pandemic.
The former prime minister earlier dismissed the Partygate revelations as “a million miles from the reality of what actually happened in Number 10”. He hit out at “dramatic” representations of the controversy, calling them a “travesty of the truth” and “absolutely absurd”.
Boris booed - again
Boris Johnson was jeered as he left the Covid-19 inquiry after two days of giving evidence.
Protesters outside shouted “murderer” and “shame on you” as he left Dorland House in west London to his awaiting car.
Boris Johnson appears to talk down the clock on questions about Covid’s impact on minorities
Recap: Johnson described schools facemask policy as ‘totally f***** up’
Boris Johnson referred to his own Government’s facemask policy as “f***** up” in the summer of 2020, the Covid-19 Inquiry has heard.
It also emerged the former prime minister would “bullshit ‘no surrender’ ideas” from his ministers and then come to regret it later.
Mr Johnson was being questioned on Thursday about his u-turn on policies around facemasks in secondary schools in August 2020.
At the time, then-education secretary Gavin Williamson had insisted measures being adopted by schools to limit the spread of coronavirus meant masks were not required.
However, the Government revised its recommendations following updated guidance from the World Health Organisation (WHO), which said: “Children aged 12 and over should wear a mask under the same conditions as adults”.
A statement from the Department for Education on August 25 2020 said that “nationwide, while the government is not recommending face coverings are necessary, schools will have the discretion to require face coverings in communal areas if they believe that is right in their particular circumstances”.
Gasps as Boris Johnson snaps at Covid inquiry lawyer over death toll figures
Recap: Johnson calls partygate portrayals ‘absurd’ as he finishes Covid evidence
Boris Johnson lashed out at some of the “absolutely absurd” characterisations of the partygate debacle as he completed two days of at-times combative and emotional evidence to the Covid-19 Inquiry.
The former prime minister insisted on Thursday he was not “reconciled” to Covid deaths or believed it necessary to “let it rip” in the autumn of 2020.
On the final day of his highly-anticipated appearance, he said he was “perplexed” at claims from top scientists that ministers failed to consult them on Rishi Sunak’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.
Much of the questioning on Thursday focused on the sequence of decision-making leading to the second national lockdown and later restrictions, while also touching on revelations of rule-breaking inside Number 10.
Mr Johnson appeared to become emotional during some of the discussions as he rejected suggestions he did not care about the suffering of the public and discussed his own admittance to intensive care.
It came as inquiry lead counsel Hugo Keith KC pressed Mr Johnson about the lockdown-breaching parties that were held in Downing Street and the impact on public confidence.
Boris Johnson ‘sad’ his testimony for Covid Inquiry is over as he asks for new investigation
John Rentoul answers your burning questions as Boris Johnson is grilled at the Covid inquiry
The Independent’s chief political commentator John Rentoul explains all you need to know as Boris Johnson faces the Covid inquiry.
It comes after former Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced two days of questioning at the Covid inquiry - with answers that have illicited more questions from our readers.
Click here for analysis of what Mr Johnson did - and didn’t - say during his public grilling.
Watch: Johnson shown all times he said ‘let Covid rip’ in uncomfortable inquiry moment
Johnson claims Partygate coverage is ‘million miles’ from truth
Boris Johnson embarked on an extraordinary re-writing of history over Partygate as he gave evidence to the Covid inquiry, insisting the public’s perception of lockdown-breaching parties in Number 10 was a “million miles” from the truth.
In comments that will infuriate families bereaved during the Covid pandemic, the former prime minister said the representation of repeated gatherings during the pandemic was “absolutely absurd”.
Pressed about the saga — which sparked his eventual downfall as PM — Mr Johnson said the way Partygate has been presented was a “travesty of truth”.
Archie Mitchell reports:
Johnson: Partygate coverage is ‘million miles’ from truth
The former PM hit out at the ‘dramatic representations’ of what went on in No 10 — as he tied himself in knots and backtracked on his own witness statement
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies