Rishi Sunak will be questioned about his actions during the Covid-19 pandemic when he appears before the hearing on Monday.

The Prime Minister was chancellor during the crisis and is likely to be questioned about the impact of his policies such as the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

Government advisers referred to Mr Sunak as “Dr Death” during the pandemic, WhatsApp messages shown to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry have revealed, because of concerns about the impact of his push to keep economic activity going.

The announcement that Mr Sunak will face a whole day of questioning on Monday came as former prime minister Boris Johnson began his second day of questioning.

On Thursday Covid inquiry chair Baroness Hallet slapped down Boris Johnson’s defence of Partygate, telling him the scandal “exacerbated” the suffering of bereaved families during the pandemic.

The former prime minister earlier dismissed the Partygate revelations as “a million miles from the reality of what actually happened in Number 10”. He hit out at “dramatic” representations of the controversy, calling them a “travesty of the truth” and “absolutely absurd”.