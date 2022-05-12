Britain’s top 30 dream camping locations
Poll finds 86 per cent of holidaymakers are ‘eager’ to explore more of the UK
Britons have revealed their dream camping locations, including Loch Ness, Sherwood Forest and Robin Hood’s Bay in North Yorkshire.
A poll quizzed 2,00 campers on where they would most like to reconnect with nature, with Durdle Door in Dorset and the Brecon Beacons in Wales also ranking highly.
Dartmoor National Park and The Needles on the Isle of Wight were also among the top 10 favoured sites. The survey also showed that 86 per cent of holidaymakers were “eager” to explore more of the UK.
Jose Finch, managing director of Cotswold Outdoor, which commissioned the research, said: “Watching the sun set and rise in these locations is a joy to behold and camping can often be the best way to enjoy them.
“Living in the UK, we’re treated to some amazing outdoor locations which can often be easy to forget.
“Hopefully this research reminds people of the amazing experiences that can be had on our doorstep while thinking more about what they can do to preserve the beauty of the outdoors.
“We’ve all got a part to play in preservation of the great green spaces in this country and spending quality time outdoors can really drive home its importance.”
The study also found those polled typically went on two camping trips a year. Nearly one in five went in all seasons while 59 per cent admitted to being fair weather campers.
Getting fresh air, being close to nature and seeing the stars were respondents’ favourite things about camping, while its low cost was also enjoyed by 27 per cent.
A further 88 per cent said it was important for people to get outdoors, have adventures and restore their connection with the natural world.
More than half also said they believed a camping trip was more likely to create long-lasting memories compared to a regular beach holiday or city break.
Nearly three in 10 (29 per cent) used walking to connect with nature and 47 per cent claimed long walks can improve their mental health.
One in eight said rewilding, seeing land returned to its natural state, was vitally important to help them reconnect with nature.
Top 30 dream camping locations according to UK residents
1. Loch Ness, Scotland
2. Sherwood Forest, Nottinghamshire
3. Robin Hood’s Bay, North Yorkshire
4. Durdle Door, Dorset
5. Brecon Beacons, Wales
6. Waterside House Campsite, Lake District
7. Tarn Foot campsite, Lake District
8. Dartmoor National Park, Devon
9. The Needles, Isle of Wight
10. Pleasant Streams Farm, near St Austell, Cornwall
11. Giant’s Causeway, Northern Ireland
12. St Agnes, Isles of Scilly
13. St Austell, Cornwall
14. At the foot of Ben Nevis, Scotland
15. Glenbrittle campsite, Isle of Skye
16. In the shadow of Stonehenge, Wiltshire
17. Trwyn Yr Wylfa, Snowdonia, Wales
18. In the grounds of Highclere Castle, Berkshire – AKA Downton Abbey
19. On top of Cheddar Gorge, Somerset
20. Croyde Beach, Devon
21. Barra, Outer Hebrides
22. Three Cliffs Bay in the Gower, Wales
23. Isle of Eigg, Inner Hebrides
24. Piel Island, Cumbria
25. Newgale, Pembrokeshire
26. Bon camping, Pembrokeshire
27. Duncansby Stacks, Scotland
28. Turner Hall Farm, Seathwaite, Cumbria
29. Hidden Valley Camping, Worcestershire
30. Lepe Beach, Hampshire
SWNS
