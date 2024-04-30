London horses – live: ‘Relief’ as army issues fresh update on injured Household Cavalry horses
Two horses are making progress while two injured soldiers are expected to make a full recovery
Two Household Cavalry horses injured last week after bolting through central London are making progress, the army has said.
In an update on Monday, the army also said the two of the soldiers hurt when the horses escaped were still receiving treatment but expected to make a full recovery.
“Two horses underwent surgery. One, Quaker, a Cavalry black, has shown significant improvement and progresses towards what is expected to be a full recovery,” the army said in a statement on X.
“The other horse, Vida, a grey, continues to make progress. He remains under close and careful professional veterinary observation as his wounds heal.”
The statement added: “Of the soldiers injured, two are still undergoing treatment in hospital but will make a full recovery. The remainder have returned to work.
“We are so thankful for everyone’s concern and expressions of support, and for all those involved in their care.”
Where did the five loose London horses go during their run across the capital?
Several loose horses caused mayhem on the streets of London on Wednesday after becoming spooked during a routine rehearsal.
The two horses are believed to have travelled from Belgravia, near Buckingham Palace, all the way to the East London area of Shadwell.
Where did the five loose London horses go during their run across the capital?
Two rampant horses covered a great distance in central London, leaving four injured
Watch: Horse charity boss defends Household Cavalry training
Blood-soaked cavalry horses running through London is the perfect way to sum up 2024
Last week’s equine drama in the capital might have felt like a worrying omen to some, but Will Gore remains optimistic:
When London was brought to a standstill by a herd of rampaging military horses last week, it was perhaps inevitable that talk of portents and omens would quickly take hold. With Big Ben’s clock having stopped at around the same time, there was a degree of excitement about the end being nigh.
Read more here:
Blood-soaked cavalry horses on the loose is the perfect way to sum up 2024
Last week’s equine drama in the capital might have felt like a worrying omen to some, but Will Gore remains optimistic
ICYMI: Police officer says he was ‘viscerally moved’ by sight of horses running loose
A South Yorkshire police mounted officer has said he was “viscerally moved by the sight of the horses running loose in London last week”.
Here are his observations on the use of horses for policing:
Update: Two injured soldiers still receiving treatment but will make a full recovery
Two soldiers who were injured when their horses bolted in central London last week continue receiving treatment but will make a full recovery, the army has said.
“Two horses underwent surgery,” the army said in a statement on X.
“One, Quaker, a Cavalry black, has shown significant improvement and progresses towards what is expected to be a full recovery.
“The other horse, Vida, a grey, continues to make progress.
“He remains under close and careful professional veterinary observation as his wounds heal.
“We are so thankful for everyone’s concern and expressions of support, and for all those involved in their care.
“Healing takes time - please be patient as we support that process. The soldiers and horses are all receiving the very best of care.”
