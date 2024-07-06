✕ Close Exploring the isolated Tenerife landscape of Jay Slater's last known location

Spanish authorities have given Jay Slater’s family permission to launch a new search using funds from their fundraiser.

Tenerife police called off the search for Mr Slater in the Rural de Teno park last Sunday, having spent 13 days searching for him. Jay’s family have vowed to stay on the island to continue the search after raising over £50,000 through a GoFundMe.

Now, the Guardia Civil have told Sky News that external search teams can come and help “without any problem” but must notify authorities for “good management of information and resources”. They added that they have not yet received a request.

The news comes as Jay’s friend, Lucy Law, shared a new picture of them both to her Instagram with a tearful emoji and heart.

She was the last person to speak to Jay when he called her at around 8:50am to tell her he was lost, needed a drink of water and his phone was on one per cent battery.

They had attended the NRG music festival on the Canary Island on Sunday June 16, before Jay went back to an AirBnb around an hours drive from where he was staying with two men he had met.