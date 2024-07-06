Jay Slater missing - latest: Family given permission to use funds for new search as friend shares moving photo
Investigation into Jay Slater’s disappearance continues
Louise Thomas
Editor
Spanish authorities have given Jay Slater’s family permission to launch a new search using funds from their fundraiser.
Tenerife police called off the search for Mr Slater in the Rural de Teno park last Sunday, having spent 13 days searching for him. Jay’s family have vowed to stay on the island to continue the search after raising over £50,000 through a GoFundMe.
Now, the Guardia Civil have told Sky News that external search teams can come and help “without any problem” but must notify authorities for “good management of information and resources”. They added that they have not yet received a request.
The news comes as Jay’s friend, Lucy Law, shared a new picture of them both to her Instagram with a tearful emoji and heart.
She was the last person to speak to Jay when he called her at around 8:50am to tell her he was lost, needed a drink of water and his phone was on one per cent battery.
They had attended the NRG music festival on the Canary Island on Sunday June 16, before Jay went back to an AirBnb around an hours drive from where he was staying with two men he had met.
‘We ain’t drug mules’ Jay Slater’s friend hits back at trolls
Brad Hargreaves travelled out with Jay Slater to Tenerife to attend the NRG music festival - and has found himself the subject of internet trolls.
In response, he wrote a message on Instagram in which he hit out at the conspiracy theories circulating.
“Thinkin I’m involved in it all is beyond me,” he wrote.
“We’ve been mates for years, came on our first holiday together and unfortunately this has happened.
“We ain’t drug mules or whatever.... peple need to know the facts before talking sh** on the internet...”
Jay Slater’s family allowed to use own search teams - reports
Spanish authorities have reportedly given Jay Slater’s family permission to use their own search teams as the investigation into his disappearance nears the three-week mark.
Police called off the search for Mr Slater last Sunday having spent 13 days searching for the 19-year-old.
The investigation remains open and Jay’s family have vowed to stay on the island to continue the search. They have raised over £50,000 through a GoFundMe and have said they want to use the money to pay got specialist search teams.
Now, the Guardia Civil have told Sky News that search teams can come and help “without any problem” but must notify authorities for “good management of information and resources”.
They said they have not yet received a request.
GoFundMe reaches £50,000
The fundraiser launched for Jay Slater has surpassed £50,000 of donations.
Over 4,000 donations have been made to the GoFundMe, which was launched by Jay’s friend Lucy Law who was the last person to speak to him.
His mother, Debbie Duncan, has said the money will be used to help the family remain in Tenerife to continue the search.
Lucy Law shares new photo of missing Jay Slater
Jay Slater’s friend, Lucy Law, has shared a new image of the pair as the investigation into the teenager’s disappearance nears the three-week mark.
Lucy is thought to be the last person to have spoken to Jay, shared an image of them both to her Instagram with a tearful emoji and heart.
The Lancashire apprentice bricklayer called Lucy at around 8:50am when he told her he was lost in the Rural de Teno park, needed a drink of water and his phone was on one per cent battery.
The horrifying cruelty of social media
As internet trolls trigger a response from both Jay Slater’s mother and brother, we take a look at the dark side to social media.
Jay Slater’s disappearance has exposed the horrifying cruelty of social media
Trolls mocking missing Jay Slater, Baby Reindeer’s real-life Martha tracked down and hounded online, armchair sleuths endlessly theorising about Nicola Bulley’s disappearance – Helen Coffey asks, when did we collectively lose our empathy?
‘A very popular young man with a large circle of friends’
Jay Slater’s mother, Debbie Duncan, revealed more about her son as she issued a statement through British overseas missing persons charity LBT Global this week.
She said: “My son, Jay Dean Slater, came to the holiday island of Tenerife on 13 June with his friend to attend a music festival. On 17 June after not returning to his apartment he was reported as a missing person.
“Jay is a normal guy who is in his third year of an apprenticeship, and he is a very popular young man with a large circle of friends.
“We are a very close family and are absolutely devastated about his disappearance. Words cannot describe the pain and agony we are experiencing. He is our beautiful boy with his whole life ahead of him and we just want to find him.”
Everything we know about Jay Slater missing in Tenerife
Jay Slater, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, was last heard from on Monday, 17 June, as he told a friend he planned to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus, a journey expected to take around 11 hours on foot.
He had travelled to the tourist hotspot with friends to attend the music festival in Playa de Las Americas in what was his first holiday without his family.
Here we look at everything we know about the case
Jay Slater: Everything we know about the Briton missing in Tenerife
Jay Slater missing in Tenerife after tourist embarked on 11 hour walk
The official fundraiser for Jay Slater’s family has hit £50,000
Jay’s friend Lucy Mae Law shares new photo
The last person to hear from Jay Slater was his friend Lucy Law who having not spoken about the case publicly for two weeks shared a picture of her with the teenager on Instagram.
Lucy had been with Jay at the NRG rave festival, but left early, with Jay staying on after meeting two British men. He later stayed at their AirBnb in the remote Masca valley but left their accommodation at around 8am to travel home.
Ms Law was the last to hear from the teenager when he called her at 8.50am on Monday.
Jay Slater’s mother ‘thanks local search crews'
Jay Slater’s mother has thanked a local hiking group who have been helping search for her missing son.
A message on an official Facebook group reads: “Debbie and family would like to thank the local hiking group who have worked tirelessly planning routes and searching for Jay they are extremely overwhelmed with the kindness of them all.
“Thank you.”
