Fears for teenage girl at Liverpool lake as police cordon off scene

Emergency services have rushed to a popular lake in Liverpool, as the alarm was raised over the safety of a teenage girl.

A large police presence was reported from around 1pm at Carr Mill Dam, where officers cordoned off the scene.

Witnesses in the area claim to have seen a police or ambulance helicopter also hovering above the water and at least two underwater search units have arrived on the scene, the Liverpool Echo reports.

Merseyside Police said officers from St Helens were there, responding to reports of concern for the safety of a teenage girl.

“The incident is ongoing and people are asked to avoid the area,” they tweeted.

North West Ambulance Service and fire crews were also at the lake.

Less than 24 hours earlier, a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl died after being pulled from the sea at Bournemouth beach, which was crowded with sunbathers.

Police cordoned off East Lancashire Road in St Helens, outside the Toby Carvery in front of Carr Mill Dam. Emergency services vehicles gathered in the pub car park.

Breaking news: more follows