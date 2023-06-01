Witness describes ‘panic’ on Bournemouth beach after two children die in sea tragedy

A witness has described the scene at Bournemouth beach, where a 17-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl died after getting into difficulty in the sea.

Emergency services attended the scene on Wednesday afternoon (31 May) and 10 people were recovered from the water.

Holidaymaker Howard Cohen, from London, has explained the “panic” during the incident.

“I could see a lot of commotion going on, there were a lot of ambulances, police and people rushing to the beach,” he recalled.

“At the time, there was a lot of panic.”