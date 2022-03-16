Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ‘heading to Tehran airport to leave country’ with another detained Briton
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is heading to an airport to leave Iran with another detained Briton, Anousheh Ashouri, according to their lawyer.
It comes a day after it was announced the British-Iranian mother had been handed back her passport.
Follow the latest developments on Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe here
A lawyer for Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Mr Ashouri - both detained in Iran for years - said on Wednesday: “Both of them are on their way to the airport in Tehran to leave Iran.”
It comes nearly six years after Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was first detained in the country, and five years since Mr Ashouri’s arrest.
Tulip Siddiq, the local MP for Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe in the UK, said the mother-of-one had arrived at the airport in the Iranian capital and was “on her way home”.
Liz Truss, the British foreign secretary, said on Tuesday there was a team in Tehram working to secure the release of British-Iranian nationals in Iran, saying the UK was working “very hard” to achieve this.
