Detained British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has had her passport returned and a British negotiating team is in Tehran, her MP has confirmed.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been unable to leave Iran since her arrest in 2016 on charges of plotting to overthrow the government, allegations she has always denied.

“I am very pleased to say that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given her British passport back,” Tulip Siddiq, MP for Hampstead and Kilburn, wrote on Twitter.

“I also understand that there is a British negotiating team in Tehran right now.”

