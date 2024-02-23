Ofgem price cap news: Energy bills to fall as Martin Lewis reveals cheapest way to pay in ‘staggering’ U-turn
Ofgem’s energy price cap to drop to lowest level in more than two years
Martin Lewis has revealed a ‘staggering turn-around’ in Ofgem’s energy price cap meaning pre-pay will become the cheapest way to pay.
The money-saving expert says traditionally pre-payment was a rip-off however now they will be around 3% cheaper to equalise charges with direct debit payments.
He said on X: Prepay, which many of the most vulnerable use, was always the rip off, so this is a staggering turn around.
“And this is unlikely to be a flash in the pan - this pricing structure is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.”
He warned users on cap plans before moving to prepay deals as providers usually offer more competitive deals to direct debit customers.
Households are set to pay £238 less a year in energy bills from April after Ofgem unveiled its energy price cap.
The new price cap is set to fall by 12.3% from the current £1,928 to £1,690 from April 1 for a typical dual fuel household in England, Scotland and Wales.
Ofgem said the fall in the price cap would see energy charges reach the lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Money expert Martin Lewis has revealed his five top tips for the cheapest energy tariffs after Ofgem announced the price cap drop on Friday.
Responding to the announcement, Mr Lewis unveiled five key points of information including tips on which is the cheapest way to pay, switching deals and how to undercut the price cap.
“The new rates for 1 April have just been announced. In a nutshell, for every £100 a Direct Debit user spends on energy today, they’ll pay £87.70 for it from 1 April,” he posted on X.
‘Millions living in cold damp homes’
Even after the energy price cap drop, bills still remain 60 per cent higher than they were before the energy bills crisis began, the End Fuel Poverty Coalition warned.
Simon Francis, co-ordinator of the organisation, added: “Three years of staggering energy bills have placed an unbearable strain on household finances up and down the country.
“Household energy debt is at record levels, millions of people are living in cold damp homes and children are suffering in mouldy conditions.
“Everybody can see what is happening in Britain’s broken energy system and it is time for politicians to unite to enact the measures needed to end fuel poverty. This includes cross-party consensus on a long-term plan to help all households upgrade their homes and short-term financial support for households most in need.”
‘Many people will struggle to pay off debts'
The head of Citizens Advice welcomed Ofgem’s announcement this morning, but warned that “the impact of sky-high prices will be felt for years to come”.
Dame Clare Moriarty added: “It’s good news that the cost of energy is falling, but the impact of sky-high prices will be felt for years to come.
“We know more than five million people live in households behind on their energy bills and, with the price of energy still far higher than just three years ago, many people will struggle to pay off these debts.
“The government promised a new plan for energy bill support by April 2024, but will miss its own deadline. And the withdrawal of cost-of-living payments this spring will make it so much harder for many of those already finding it difficult to make ends meet. Without action, people will face a cycle of winter crises year after year.”
Ofgem has announced the latest price cap today as households prepare to see their energy bills fall to their lowest level in more than two years.
The change will come into effect in April, lasting three months until the end of June.
Households will see their energy bills fall to their lowest level in more than two years as regulator Ofgem announced a reduction in its price cap.
The 12 per cent average fall is due to come into effect on 1 April and will last three months until the end of June.
Ofgem chief explains price cap drop
Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley said: “This is good news to see the price cap drop to its lowest level in more than two years – and to see energy bills for the average household drop by £690 since the peak of the crisis – but there are still big issues that we must tackle head-on to ensure we build a system that’s more resilient for the long term and fairer to customers.
“That’s why we are levelising standing charges to end the inequity of people with prepayment meters, many of whom are vulnerable and struggling, being charged more up-front for their energy than other customers.
“We also need to address the risk posed by stubbornly high levels of debt in the system, so we must introduce a temporary payment to help prevent an unsustainable situation leading to higher bills in the future. We’ll be stepping back to look at issues surrounding debt and affordability across market for struggling consumers, which we’ll be announcing soon.
“These steps highlight the limitations of the current system – we can only move costs around – so we welcome news that the Government is opening the conversation on the future of price regulation, seeking views on how standard energy deals can be made more flexible so customers pay less if using electricity when prices are lower.
“But longer term we need to think about what more can be done for those who simply cannot afford to pay their energy bills even as prices fall. As we return to something closer to normality we have an opportunity to reset and reframe the energy market to make sure it’s ready to protect customers if prices rise again.”
New price cap announced
Good morning and welcome to our live updates on Ofgem’s energy price cap announcement.
The average household energy bill is to fall to its lowest point in two years from April after Ofgem lowered its price cap in response to wholesale prices.
The regulator announced it is dropping its price cap by 12.3% from the current £1,928 for a typical dual fuel household in England, Scotland and Wales to £1,690, a drop of £238 over the course of a year or around £20 a month.
Ofgem said the drop would see energy prices reach their lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which caused a spike in an already turbulent wholesale energy market, driving up costs for suppliers and customers.
