✕ Close Related video: Martin Lewis shares energy price cap tip

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Martin Lewis has revealed a ‘staggering turn-around’ in Ofgem’s energy price cap meaning pre-pay will become the cheapest way to pay.

The money-saving expert says traditionally pre-payment was a rip-off however now they will be around 3% cheaper to equalise charges with direct debit payments.

He said on X: Prepay, which many of the most vulnerable use, was always the rip off, so this is a staggering turn around.

“And this is unlikely to be a flash in the pan - this pricing structure is likely to continue for the foreseeable future.”

He warned users on cap plans before moving to prepay deals as providers usually offer more competitive deals to direct debit customers.

Households are set to pay £238 less a year in energy bills from April after Ofgem unveiled its energy price cap.

The new price cap is set to fall by 12.3% from the current £1,928 to £1,690 from April 1 for a typical dual fuel household in England, Scotland and Wales.

Ofgem said the fall in the price cap would see energy charges reach the lowest level since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.