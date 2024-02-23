Martin Lewis pays bizarre tribute to Ben Shephard as he leaves Good Morning Britain

Martin Lewis paid a bizarre tribute to presenter Ben Shephard during his last show on Good Morning Britain today (23 February).

The Money Saving Expert founder appeared on Friday’s programme to offer advice on the Ofgem energy price cap, but surprised viewers when he went on to pay tribute to Shephard, who has now left the show to present This Morning with Cat Deeley.

Lewis went on to describe Shephard as a “Greek God” as he described how they sometimes play golf together.

“I don’t know whether to be intimidated or amorous,” Lewis joked as he made reference to Shephard’s appearance on the golf course.