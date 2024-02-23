Martin Lewis explains what Ofgem price cap slash really means for you

Martin Lewis has explained what the Ofgem energy price cut really means for you.

Households are set to pay £238 less a year in energy bills from April after Ofgem unveiled its energy price cap on Friday (23 February).

The new price cap is set to fall by 12.3% from the current £1,928 to £1,690 from April 1 for a typical dual fuel household in England, Scotland and Wales.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the Money Saving Expert founder explained what this means for you in the long run.