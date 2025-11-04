Prince Andrew latest: Unseen Virginia Giuffre interview to air after Trump weighs in on scandal
Donald Trump described the royal family scandal as ‘too bad’
US President Donald Trump said he feels “badly” for the royal family amid the continuing fallout over Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s ties to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.
It comes as reports claim that Andrew “refused to sign off” on royal statements that supported the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex abuse.
A source close to the King and Queen said the former prince would veto references to abuse victims in all statements since his disastrous 2019 Newsnight interview, blocking the Palace from acknowledging them, according to The Times.
But in the King’s latest statement, in which he stripped Andrew of his royal titles, he made clear his support for survivors in the line: “Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”
When questioned about the King’s decision to remove Andrew’s prince title, the US president said: “It’s a terrible thing that’s happened to the (royal) family.”
On Thursday, the King took the dramatic decision to officially remove Andrew’s Prince and Duke of York titles and HRH style, following pressure over his ties with Epstein.
Andrew proposed 'catch up' with Epstein months before infamous New York meeting
Andrew told paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein that it would “be good to catch up in person” months after Epstein was released from prison for prostituting minors.
Unsealed court documents have revealed that in an email in April 2010, following a suggestion from Epstein that the then-prince should meet American banker Jes Staley, Andrew said he would try to “drop by” New York later in the year.
In his disastrous Newsnight interview in 2019, Andrew, when pressed about why he met Epstein in New York in December 2010, said that he wanted to break up their friendship in person because doing it over the phone “was the chicken's way of doing it”.
Where will Andrew live on Sandringham Estate?
Where will Andrew live on Sandringham Estate?
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is set to vacate the 30-room Royal Lodge and take up a property on the 8,000-hectare Sandringham Estate.
His move will be funded privately by King Charles and take place “as soon as practicable”
York Cottage
York Cottage, which has previously been used as holiday accommodation or housing for estate employees, is a possible contender for Andrew’s new home.
The property was earmarked for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex before their departure from royal life.
Park House
Andrew’s move to Sandringham may place him in Park House, where the late Princess Diana was born.
Park House was leased to the charity Leonard Cheshire by the late Queen in 1987, which ran it as a hotel for disabled people.
Gardens House
He could also move to Gardens House, the residence that once housed the estate’s head gardener.
It has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and is being used as a holiday let, according to Sandringham’s website.
Where will Andrew live on Sandringham Estate? Here are the options
US lawmakers call for Andrew to reveal what he knew about Epstein
Pressure for Andrew Mountbatten Windsor to answer questions over his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein in the US have intensified after the former prince was stripped of his titles.
Lawmakers in the US have now ramped up their calls for Andrew to hand over information on Epstein’s crimes to a House Oversight Committee, with key figures saying he may even be able to speak to a congressional committee remotely via video link.
Nicole Wootton-Cane and Rebecca Whittaker report:
Now US lawmakers call for Andrew to reveal what he knew about Epstein
Watch: Trump says Prince Andrew being stripped of titles is 'tragic situation'
US President Donald Trump feels “badly” for the royal family amid the fallout over Andrew’s ongoing scandal.
“It’s a terrible thing that’s happened to the (royal) family,” Mr Trump told reporters on board Air Force One late on Sunday.
“That’s been a tragic situation. It’s too bad. I feel badly for the family.”
Unseen Virginia Giuffre interview segments to feature in BBC Panorama on Tuesday
Previously unseen footage from a 2019 BBC Panorama interview with Virginia Giuffre is being shown at 8pm on Tuesday.
In her first UK television interview, "The Prince and the Epstein Scandal”, Ms Giuffre told the story of how she came to meet Andrew.
She detailed how Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein and Andrew took her to Tramp nightclub in London, where the former prince asked her to dance.
"He is the most hideous dancer I've ever seen in my life", she said.
"His sweat was like it was raining basically everywhere".
Andrew has consistently denied all allegations.
Watch: Andrew will be stripped of remaining naval rank, Healey confirms
Where is Sandringham? And who has lived there?
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor has agreed to leave the Royal Lodge and move to Sandringham “as soon as practicable”.
Sandringham, the private home of the last six British monarchs, sits amid parkland, gardens and working farms about 110 miles (180 kilometres) north of London. It has been owned by the royal family since 1862, passing directly from one monarch to the next for more than 160 years.
It was recorded in the Domesday Book, the survey of lands in England compiled by William the Conqueror in 1086, as “Sant Dersingham,” or the sandy part of Dersingham. That was shortened to Sandringham in later years.
Queen Victoria bought Sandringham for her eldest son, Edward, in 1862, largely in hopes that becoming a country gentleman would keep the playboy prince out of trouble in the nightspots of London, Paris, Monte Carlo and Biarritz. The future Edward VII transformed the estate into a modern country retreat to be passed on from one generation to the next.
The monarchs since have inherited it — and loved it. Charles was a fan from a young boy, joining shooting parties in the 1950s, with one photograph catching him blowing a miniature hunting trumpet while sitting on horseback.
Residents of Prince Andrew’s Road in Hellesdon demand street name change
Residents of Prince Andrew’s Road in Hellesdon, near Norwich, want the street renamed after King Charles stripped his brother of royal titles over his Epstein ties.
Councillor Shelagh Gurney said there’s “a kind of misconception” – the road was actually named for Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark.
Some locals like Stacy Baldry told the BBC: “We wouldn’t want any association with the name”, while others, like Valerie Attfield, called changing it “a bit silly”.
“I feel it’s very unfortunate and I’m glad we don’t plan to stay here long-term. We’ll be moving in a couple of years, anyway,” said one resident, Stacy Baldry.
Andrew biographer says ‘more damaging’ material to come
Andrew Lownie, the biographer who has spent years researching Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, said that “there’s lots more still to come”.
His book Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York landed just before Andrew’s fall from grace.
Following King Charles’ decision to strip his brother of his royal titles, Lownie said: “I think there’s lots more still to come, lots more, and it will be even more damaging material.”
Timeline of Andrew scandals: From Queen’s favourite to Epstein allegations – and losing his ‘prince’ title
Widely purported to have been the late Queen’s ‘favourite’ child, Andrew has suffered a sharp fall from grace over the last decade - with the King now having formally started the process to strip him of all his titles.
Plagued by a string of controversies, the latest development has seen Andrew agree to leave Royal Lodge as his links to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein continue to cause controversy.
The Palace said he will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.
Here, The Independent takes a look at a timeline of Andrew’s fall from grace and his retreat from the public eye: