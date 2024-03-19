Major picture agency reveals another royal photograph was doctored

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A photograph of Queen Elizabeth II with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren released last year was digitally enhanced, a global picture agency has revealed.

Shared in April last year to mark the late monarch’s 97th birthday, the portrait was taken by Kate Middleton in August 2022 just weeks before the Queen’s death, reported the Daily Mail.

Although the picture has been in public for nearly a year, Getty Images placed an editor’s note on Monday stating that “the image has been digitally enhanced at source”, a Getty spokesperson toldThe Telegraph.

The latest controversy comes days after the Princess of Wales faced mounting speculation about her health and furore over an edited family photo issued on Mother’s Day. Her absence from the public eye since she underwent surgery in January led to a storm of wild conspiracy theories on social media.

In the latest image under review, the Queen is seen seated along with Prince William and Kate’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and their royal cousins Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, James, Earl of Wessex, Lena Tindall, Isla Phillips, Mia Tindall, Lucas Tindall and Savannah Phillips on a green sofa.

The Telegraph report highlighted several discrepancies in the picture, including the mismatch in late Queen’s tartan skirt as well as the black patches behind Princes George and Louis, suggesting editing.

It comes after Kate was forced to skip a St Patrick’s Day parade as she continued her recovery from abdominal surgery.

Queen Elizabeth II along with her grandchildren and great grandchildren (The Princess of Wales/Kensington)

Earlier, international news agencies pulled a photo issued by the Kensington Palace due to fears the photo had been doctored. Concerns were raised over a missing part of Princess Charlotte’s sleeve and the misaligned edge of her skirt with the palace not responding to requests for the original untouched shot, said Phil Chetwynd, the global news director of Agence-France Presse.

Kate Middleton Mother’s day (Reuters)

Kate later made a public apology, saying: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

However, the princess has not confirmed what edits were made and Kensington Palace said it would not be reissuing the original unedited photograph despite her apology.

Earlier on Saturday, the princess was reported to have paid a visit to the Windsor Farm Shop, located about a mile from her Adelaide Cottage home. According to onlookers, Kate was joined by her husband, and looked “happy, relaxed and healthy” during the outing, reported The Sun.

Meanwhile, those close to Kate and the Prince of Wales say the couple will disclose more information about her recovery in due course, according to The Sunday Times, which reports her return is expected after 17 April.

A source told the newspaper: “They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it.”