Picture of late Queen with great-grandchildren released to mark 97th birthday

A picture of the late Queen Elizabeth II surrounded by grandchildren and great-grandchildren has been released to mark what would have been her 97th birthday.

She is seen sitting among smiling young royals including Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Princess of Wales took the photograph during a family trip to Balmoral last summer, months before the Queen passed away.

“Today we remember the incredible life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, on what would have been her 97th birthday,” the royal family’s official Twitter account wrote on Friday 21 April.

