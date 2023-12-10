Covid inquiry live: Rishi Sunak to face claims Eat Out to Help Out scheme spread coronavirus
WhatsApp messages shown to the Covid-19 Inquiry have revealed that government advisers referred to Mr Sunak as ‘Dr Death’ during the pandemic
Boris Johnson shown all the times he said 'let Covid rip' in uncomfortable inquiry moment
Rishi Sunak is next up to be questioned on his actions during the Covid-19 pandemic when he appears before the inquiry on Monday.
The prime minister, who was chancellor during the pandemic, will respond to claims that his Eat Out to Help Out scheme spread the disease.
The plan formed part of Mr Sunak’s summer economic update in July 2020, and provided 50% off the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks.
WhatsApp messages shown to the Covid-19 Inquiry have revealed that government advisers referred to Mr Sunak as “Dr Death” during the pandemic, because of concerns about the impact of his push to keep economic activity going.
Professor Sir Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, is said to have privately referred to the scheme to boost the restaurant industry as “eat out to help out the virus”.
The PM is the latest member of the Covid-19 cabinet to face the inquiry. Last week, former prime minister Boris Johnson defended his actions and hit out at “dramatic” representations of the Partygate revelations.
Rishi Sunak to face claims Eat Out to Help Out scheme spread coronavirus
Rishi Sunak is set to face the Covid-19 inquiry on Monday and respond to claims his Eat Out to Help Out scheme spread the disease.
The prime minister was chancellor at the time of the crisis and has been referred to as “Dr Death” in Whatsapp messages seen by the inquiry between government advisers.
The plan formed part of Mr Sunak’s summer economic update in July 2020, and provided 50% off the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks.
Professor Sir Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, is said to have privately referred to the scheme to boost the restaurant industry as “eat out to help out the virus”.
Eat Out to Help Out scheme set to be scrutinised
Prof Edmunds told the inquiry on Thursday the Dr Death reference “could well be” about the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which was devised by then-chancellor Mr Sunak and deployed a month earlier in a bid to kickstart the restaurant industry following lockdown.
The announcement that Mr Sunak will face a whole day of questioning on Monday came as former prime minister Boris Johnson began his second day of questioning.
Baroness Hallett’s inquiry has heard that scientists and then-health secretary Matt Hancock were left out of discussions around the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which offered discounted meals in summer 2020 to help the hospitality trade after lockdown measures were lifted.
Mr Hancock told the inquiry he was not told about the scheme until the day it was announced and “argued very strongly” against the possibility of extending it at the end of August 2020.
The inquiry has also heard that former Government chief scientific adviser Professor Sir Patrick Vallance, England’s chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty and their former deputies Dame Angela and Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam were also not told about the scheme.
Sunak to face Covid-19 inquiry questioning on Monday
Rishi Sunak will be questioned about his actions during the Covid-19 pandemic when he appears before the hearing on Monday.
The Prime Minister was chancellor during the crisis and is likely to be questioned about the impact of his policies such as the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.
Government advisers referred to Mr Sunak as “Dr Death” during the pandemic, WhatsApp messages shown to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry have revealed, because of concerns about the impact of his push to keep economic activity going.
The correspondence between epidemiologist Professor John Edmunds and Professor Dame Angela McLean – now chief scientific adviser to the Government – took place during a meeting in September 2020.
Dame Angela messaged Prof Edmunds, referring to “Dr Death the Chancellor”, the inquiry was told.
Boris booed - again
Boris Johnson was jeered as he left the Covid-19 inquiry after two days of giving evidence.
Protesters outside shouted “murderer” and “shame on you” as he left Dorland House in west London to his awaiting car.
Boris Johnson appears to talk down the clock on questions about Covid’s impact on minorities
Recap: Johnson described schools facemask policy as ‘totally f***** up’
Boris Johnson referred to his own Government’s facemask policy as “f***** up” in the summer of 2020, the Covid-19 Inquiry has heard.
It also emerged the former prime minister would “bullshit ‘no surrender’ ideas” from his ministers and then come to regret it later.
Mr Johnson was being questioned on Thursday about his u-turn on policies around facemasks in secondary schools in August 2020.
At the time, then-education secretary Gavin Williamson had insisted measures being adopted by schools to limit the spread of coronavirus meant masks were not required.
However, the Government revised its recommendations following updated guidance from the World Health Organisation (WHO), which said: “Children aged 12 and over should wear a mask under the same conditions as adults”.
A statement from the Department for Education on August 25 2020 said that “nationwide, while the government is not recommending face coverings are necessary, schools will have the discretion to require face coverings in communal areas if they believe that is right in their particular circumstances”.
Gasps as Boris Johnson snaps at Covid inquiry lawyer over death toll figures
Recap: Johnson calls partygate portrayals ‘absurd’ as he finishes Covid evidence
Boris Johnson lashed out at some of the “absolutely absurd” characterisations of the partygate debacle as he completed two days of at-times combative and emotional evidence to the Covid-19 Inquiry.
The former prime minister insisted on Thursday he was not “reconciled” to Covid deaths or believed it necessary to “let it rip” in the autumn of 2020.
On the final day of his highly-anticipated appearance, he said he was “perplexed” at claims from top scientists that ministers failed to consult them on Rishi Sunak’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.
Much of the questioning on Thursday focused on the sequence of decision-making leading to the second national lockdown and later restrictions, while also touching on revelations of rule-breaking inside Number 10.
Mr Johnson appeared to become emotional during some of the discussions as he rejected suggestions he did not care about the suffering of the public and discussed his own admittance to intensive care.
It came as inquiry lead counsel Hugo Keith KC pressed Mr Johnson about the lockdown-breaching parties that were held in Downing Street and the impact on public confidence.
Boris Johnson ‘sad’ his testimony for Covid Inquiry is over as he asks for new investigation
John Rentoul answers your burning questions as Boris Johnson is grilled at the Covid inquiry
The Independent’s chief political commentator John Rentoul explains all you need to know as Boris Johnson faces the Covid inquiry.
It comes after former Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced two days of questioning at the Covid inquiry - with answers that have illicited more questions from our readers.
Click here for analysis of what Mr Johnson did - and didn’t - say during his public grilling.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies