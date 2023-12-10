✕ Close Boris Johnson shown all the times he said 'let Covid rip' in uncomfortable inquiry moment

Rishi Sunak is next up to be questioned on his actions during the Covid-19 pandemic when he appears before the inquiry on Monday.

The prime minister, who was chancellor during the pandemic, will respond to claims that his Eat Out to Help Out scheme spread the disease.

The plan formed part of Mr Sunak’s summer economic update in July 2020, and provided 50% off the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks.

WhatsApp messages shown to the Covid-19 Inquiry have revealed that government advisers referred to Mr Sunak as “Dr Death” during the pandemic, because of concerns about the impact of his push to keep economic activity going.

Professor Sir Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, is said to have privately referred to the scheme to boost the restaurant industry as “eat out to help out the virus”.

The PM is the latest member of the Covid-19 cabinet to face the inquiry. Last week, former prime minister Boris Johnson defended his actions and hit out at “dramatic” representations of the Partygate revelations.