Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A body has been pulled out of the Thames near Hampton Court after a search for a person in the water.

It is believed to belong to a man in his early 20s.

Police were called to a person in the water shortly after 4pm on Sunday afternoon as the UK experienced scorching temperatures.

Emergency services - including London Fire Brigade and the National Police Air Service - launched a search of the river.

Police divers recovered the body of a young man at around 10.30pm in the stretch of the River Thames in southwest London.

The man’s identity has not yet been made public.

His next of kin have been informed, according to the Metropolitan Police.

“Our thoughts go out to the young man who has lost his life,” Superintendent Richard Smith, the South West acting commander, said.

“Our officers worked incredibly hard with partner agencies but despite a rapid response he could not be rescued.”

He added: “We recently saw another tragic incident in which a young boy died after entering the Thames at Tagg’s Island.”

A 14-year-old was believed to have drowned after getting into difficulty in Hampton last month.

“I must again sadly reiterate the dangers the water poses,” Supt Smith said.

He added: “It may look appealing but the danger and risk of loss of life is incredibly real. Please do not enter the water at any point.

“The consequences are enormous and we do not want to see any more families having to suffer such terrible news.”

A teenage boy died after getting into difficulty in the sea in Lincolnshire on Saturday, while another teenager died while swimming in a Hertfordshire lake last week.