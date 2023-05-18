✕ Close Sky Mobile suffers mass outages as investigation underway

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sky Mobile has said it is still working to resolve issues with its service after thousands of customers reported outages.

Online outage monitor Downdetector registered thousands of user reports about issues with Sky and O2 services on Tuesday afternoon.

The issue appeared to begin just after 2pm, with both mobile networks going down simultaneously.

Customers took to Twitter and other social media platforms to complain about the problems.

Hundreds of O2 customers were reporting outages, but the network has now confirmed that was linked to users not being able to reach Sky Mobile customers.

Posting to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, the Sky Help Team said it was investigating the issue.

Services appeared to be back up and running for the majority on Wednesday morning although Downdetector received 152 report reports at 6.30am.

In a message posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning, Sky Help said it was “aware of issues” with its mobile service that teams were working to resolve as soon as possible.