Sky Mobile down – live: Network provider ‘working’ to fix issues after mass outage
Issues with service appeared to begin just after 2pm on Tuesday
Sky Mobile has said it is still working to resolve issues with its service after thousands of customers reported outages.
Online outage monitor Downdetector registered thousands of user reports about issues with Sky and O2 services on Tuesday afternoon.
The issue appeared to begin just after 2pm, with both mobile networks going down simultaneously.
Customers took to Twitter and other social media platforms to complain about the problems.
Hundreds of O2 customers were reporting outages, but the network has now confirmed that was linked to users not being able to reach Sky Mobile customers.
Posting to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon, the Sky Help Team said it was investigating the issue.
Services appeared to be back up and running for the majority on Wednesday morning although Downdetector received 152 report reports at 6.30am.
In a message posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning, Sky Help said it was “aware of issues” with its mobile service that teams were working to resolve as soon as possible.
Problem resolved but some customers still facing intermittent issues - Sky
A Sky Mobile spokesperson said: “Some of our customers have been experiencing issues with their Sky Mobile services.
“The problem has now been resolved, however a small proportion of customers may still be experiencing intermittent issues making and receiving calls while our systems get back to normal.
“We’re sorry for any inconvenience and as a gesture of goodwill Sky Mobile customers will not be charged to use data in the UK over the coming weekend.”
Ongoing issues with Sky Mobile
Sky Mobile users continue to report issues with their service after thousands said they experienced outages.
Writing on Twitter, one person said, “I’m still having network issues causing issues at work”, suggesting they weren’t able to make calls or use the internet.
Another customer said they too could not “make or receive calls”. “This has been going on 24 hours now,” the person added.
Sky still working to fix mobile outages
Sky Mobile is still working to resolve issues with its service after thousands of people reported outages on Tuesday.
In a post on Twitter, the network said “our teams are aware of issues with Sky Mobile services.
“We don’t have a timeframe at the moment but teams are working to resolve the issues ASAP”.
So, is it possible to receive a refund if you have experienced outages?
Yes, but the level of compensation and how you can claim it depends on the problem.
In April 2021, Ofcom introduced a piece of legislation called the Automatic Compensation Scheme, which entitles both broadband and landline customers from selected providers to money back if they do experience outages.
Eleanor Noyce reports.
Customers still experiencing issues on Wednesday
Sky customers were still experiencing issues with the service on Wednesday following a major outage yesterday.
Some 152 users reported having problems with the provider at 6.30am this morning, according to the Downdetector website.
Around 87 per cent of these were in relation to Sky’s mobile service, 12 per cent about its internet and 1 per about TV.
Following complaints about major outages from Sky Mobile customers, the company has launched an investigation into the causes of the issue.
The problem seemed to begin around 2pm on Tuesday afternoon, with both Sky and O2 services receiving thousands of user reports via online outage monitor Downdetector.
As customers took to social media to voice their concerns, the Sky Help Team confirmed that it was looking into the issue. O2 outages have since been linked to users being unable to reach Sky Mobile customers, rather than a specific problem with the O2 network itself.
Thousands of Sky Mobile customers complained about outages on Tuesday afternoon
Sky Mobile has suffered a major outage, with users saying they are unable to connect to mobile internet.
Online outage monitor Downdetector registered thousands of user reports about issues with Sky Mobile on Tuesday afternoon.
The issue appeared to begin just after 2pm, with both mobile networks going down simultaneously.
Where are the Sky Mobile outages concentrated?
Sky Mobile customer complaints appear to be centred in London, Manchester and Glasgow.
Downdetector’s latest outage map also shows customers in Cardiff, Birmingham and Nottingham are wrangling with connectivity issues.
Following complaints about major outages from Sky Mobile customers, the company has launched an investigation into the causes of the issue.
The problem seemed to begin around 2pm on Tuesday afternoon, with both Sky and O2 services receiving thousands of user reports via online outage monitor Downdetector.
As customers took to social media to voice their concerns, the Sky Help Team confirmed that it was looking into the issue. O2 outages have since been linked to users being unable to reach Sky Mobile customers, rather than a specific problem with the O2 network itself.
Thousands of Sky Mobile customers complained about outages on Tuesday afternoon
