Weather – live: Snow chaos as M25 ‘hazardous’, flights cancelled and schools shut
Gatwick and Stansted have had to close their runways due to disruption
Travel chaos has pushed into Monday's morning rush-hour as yellow warnings of ice, fog and snow are in place for much of the UK.
The Met Office issued fresh alerts this morning for lying snow and icy patches leading to difficult travel conditions during Monday and into Tuesday.
Snowfall on Sunday evening forced airports to close their runways and left drivers struggling to get through.
Road users in the south east are being asked by National Highways not to travel unless it was essential due to heavy snow already falling on Sunday evening, with up to 10cm of snow forecast.
Kent was being particularly hard hit, with snow severely impacting the M2, the M20 around junctions 8 and 9, the A21 and the A249, with drivers struggling to get through, the organisation said.
Airports are also affected, with both Gatwick and Stansted having to close their runways to clear snow on Sunday.
BREAKING: National Grid triggers emergency plan as energy demand surges in cold weather
The National Grid has instructed two emergency-use coal generators to start warming up as cold weather sparks fears of a supply shortage.
The electricity grid operator said on Monday morning that it had asked the “contingency” plants to prepare for operation to “give the public confidence in Monday’s energy supply”.
The two generators may not be needed to supply power but “will be available to the ESO [Energy System Operator] if required”.
Drivers stranded in cars as snowy weather disrupts motoways
Drivers on the M25 were stranded for several hours due to the UK's busiest motorway being closed in both directions between Junction 23 for South Mimms and Junction 25 for Waltham Cross, both in Hertfordshire.
National Highways said the carriageway will be “cleared and treated as soon as possible”.
There are delays of up to 90 minutes on neighbouring stretches of the motorway.
Other roads in the area with long delays include the M11, M2, A21, A27 and A249, according to National Highways.
Sussex Police issued a warning for “treacherous” roads.
The AA advised motorists to adjust their driving to the freezing conditions.
Several rail lines have been shut, with Southeastern issuing a “do not travel” alert to passengers.
There was also major disruption to services run by Greater Anglia, South Western Railway and Southern.
Four children fighting for life after falling through ice on Solihull lake
The warnings came as four children were taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from a lake in Solihull in the West Midlands on Sunday afternoon after falling through ice.
Richard Stanton, area commander for West Midlands Fire and Rescue Service, said: !We know that the weather forecast for the next few days is expected to be bitterly cold, please, adults and children alike, stay away from open water, under no circumstances venture on to ice regardless of how thick or safe you think this ice may be.”
Airports have also been affected, with both Gatwick and Stansted having to close their runways to clear snow on Sunday.
The Essex airport said in a statement: “London Stansted Airport's runway is currently closed to allow for snow clearance due to weather conditions and all flights are currently suspended.
“Delays to flights were experienced earlier due to de-icing of aircraft which is a ground handler's responsibility and safety of aircraft and passengers is paramount.
“Passengers are advised to check with their airline for current status of their flights.”
Gatwick posted on Twitter: “Sunday 11/ Monday 12 December: Snow and freezing weather may cause disruption at the airport. Passengers are advised to check flight status with their airline - and also local travel conditions - before departing for the airport.”
Kent was being particularly hard hit, with snow severely impacting the M2, the M20 around junctions 8 and 9, the A21 and the A249, with drivers struggling to get through, the organisation said.
National Highways also warned that the M25 in Essex was closed in both directions between J23 and J25.
National Highways duty operations manager for the region Gina Oxley said: “We have been out gritting throughout the afternoon and we're continuing to treat routes so we can reach the worst-affected areas and support our customers with their journeys.
“For anyone thinking of travelling (on Sunday night), our advice would be not to unless absolutely essential as heavy snow is expected to continue until 9am (Monday).”
Travel disruption is expected to push into Monday's morning rush-hour as yellow warnings of ice, fog and snow are in place for much of the UK.
The Met Office issued the alerts as temperatures were expected to stay well below freezing overnight and combine with wintry showers to create icy conditions.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of all the latest disruptions caused by snow weather through the night across the UK. Follow our live blog for the latest updates.
