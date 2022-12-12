✕ Close London covered in snow as freezing temperatures sweep UK

Travel chaos has pushed into Monday's morning rush-hour as yellow warnings of ice, fog and snow are in place for much of the UK.

The Met Office issued fresh alerts this morning for lying snow and icy patches leading to difficult travel conditions during Monday and into Tuesday.

Snowfall on Sunday evening forced airports to close their runways and left drivers struggling to get through.

Road users in the south east are being asked by National Highways not to travel unless it was essential due to heavy snow already falling on Sunday evening, with up to 10cm of snow forecast.

Kent was being particularly hard hit, with snow severely impacting the M2, the M20 around junctions 8 and 9, the A21 and the A249, with drivers struggling to get through, the organisation said.

Airports are also affected, with both Gatwick and Stansted having to close their runways to clear snow on Sunday.