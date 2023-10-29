Weather warning live: Storm Ciarán to bring flooding and strong winds to UK
Wind gusts of up to 90mph and 60mm of rainfall are expected to hit the UK later this week
The Met Office has warned of “strong winds and heavy rain” as Storm Ciarán is set to sweep across the UK later this week.
Ciarán is due to bring gusts of 80mph winds to areas along the south coast of England, with a small risk of some more exposed areas seeing wind speeds of up to 90mph. Meanwhile, up to 60mm of rain is expected to fall in some areas.
Met office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond, said: “Heavy and persistent rain will fall onto already saturated ground bringing a risk of further impacts such as flooding in areas that are already struggling to clean up from the heavy rainfall we have seen over the last week or so.”
The Environment agency currently has a staggering 71 flood warnings in place across England and a further 172 flood alerts. Meanwhile in Scotland, 18 flood warnings and 11 flood alerts are currently in place.
The third named storm of this year’s season comes after areas across Scotland and north-east England were battered with the worst of Storm Babet, which caused serious damage and several deaths when it hit last week.
New weather warnings issued for Storm Ciarán
The Met Office has issued fresh weather warnings due to begin on Wednesday evening as the UK braces itself for Storm Ciarán.
The warnings for wind and rain are due to affect the entirety of southern England, London, south Wales and the West Midlands.
The yellow warning for rain is set to be in effect from 6pm on Wednesday to midnight on Thursday, while the yellow warning for wind will come into place at midnight on Wednesday and remain in place until 6pm on Thursday morning.
Where will be affected?
It’s unclear where exactly Storm Ciarán will hit, but the Met Office say southern England and Wales will primarily be affected.
The forecasters added that the coming week will continue to bring unsettling weather for “much of the UK”.
A number of Severe Weather Warnings for rain are also expected to be issued for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before the storm officially arrives on Thursday.
How bad will the weather be?
Storm Ciarán is set to batter the UK when it arrives on Britain’s shores on Thursday.
Met office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond, said “Winds associated with Storm Ciarán are likely to gust to 80mph along the south coast of England, with a small risk of somewhere exposed seeing 90mph, and winds could even gust up to 50 or 60 mph further inland.
“This deep low-pressure system will also bring heavy rain to much of the UK, but the heaviest rain is expected in southern and western areas with 20 to 25mm quite widely across the region but up to 40 to 60mm potentially over higher ground.”
For context, the entire UK usually averages 16 days of rain or snow in November, totalling 123 millimetres.
